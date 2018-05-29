Longford farmer recognised for dairy farming excellence

The 11th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards were held recently and John McTiernan from Mullaghavourneen was acknowledged for his contribution to dairy farming excellence at the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The awards aim to recognise the standard of excellence in dairy farming by Aurivo milk suppliers, as well as their dedication and commitment to milk production in the previous year.

Meanwhile, John received the award for Lowest TBC Liquid Milk.

He began milking his third-generation farm in 1994, when he took over from his father, PJ.

Prior to this, John completed a farm management course, which deepened his knowledge and understanding of running a farm efficiently.

He subsequently took his new skills and put them into practice on the farm.

John’s wife Ann, and their two children, Caitriona and Ciaran also help out on a farm where 50 cross-breed Ayrshire and Holstein Friesian cows are milked on 80 acres of land.

John credits his low TBC count to attention to detail and good farming practices.

Speaking at the event, Aaron Forde, Chief Executive of Aurivo said the company was very proud of its quality milk pool and that was down to the unfaltering commitment of over 1,000 suppliers across Ireland.

“The Milk Quality Awards celebrate the excellent standard of milk those suppliers produce every day,” said Mr Forde.

“I would like to personally congratulate John on his success, which is well deserved.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with all our suppliers and to further strengthening our market position, both nationally and internationally.”