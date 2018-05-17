Macra na Feirme seeks out Longford's leaders of tomorrow

Macra na Feirme and ABP have begun their search for tomorrow’s community leaders. Applications are now open for the 2018 Macra na Feirme/ABP Leaders of the Year Awards.

The Leaders of the Year programme aims to recognise Macra na Feirme members who have demonstrated excellent leadership qualities within the organisation and the wider community.

The competition raises the level and standard of leadership in Macra and provides an incentive for the development of club programmes.

Launching the Leaders of the Year Awards, Minister Richard Bruton said; “Employers across the country consistently need leadership skills within their workforce. I am delighted to launch the Macra na Feirme ABP Leaders of the Year programme to encourage the next generation of leaders within Macra na Feirme.

“The organisation has a proud tradition of leadership development in rural Ireland, and I am delighted that Skillnet Ireland, through my own department, are supporting Macra na Feirme’s Macra Agricultural Skillnet in delivering leadership training and coaching to the agri-sector.”

Meanwhile, Martin Kane Managing Director of ABP’s Irish operations said the company was delighted to support the Macra na Feirme Leaders of the Year Awards.

“As a business which is focused on helping to develop young people with an interest in agriculture and the wider food sector it is an appropriate fit for us,” he added.

“We firmly believe in the need to nurture and encourage the next generation of talented young leaders, as well as recognising their achievements.’’

Speaking at the launch of the awards Macra na Feirme National President James Healy said the Awards were a very significant part of the Macra na Feirme calendar.

“I would like to thank ABP for their continued support of these awards; Macra na Feirme prides itself on its development of tomorrow’s leaders and these awards play a major part in giving our members who excel, the recognition and encouragement they deserve,” he concluded.

www.macra.ie/LeadersoftheYear.

Applicants will be invited for interview in June/July and the results of the Leaders of the Year programme will be announced at Macra na Feirme County Officer Training in September. The closing date for entries is Thursday May 31, 2018.