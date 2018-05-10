Will a Longford farmer take home FBD crown?

The search is on for the 20th FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Organised by Macra na Feirme and supported by IFA, there are six additional awards on offer alongside the main prize in this landmark year for the event.

Young farmers involved in sectors such as beef, dairy, sheep, horticulture, pigs, poultry and tillage are invited to enter and the winner of each sector will compete for the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year title.

This year there are also new feature awards for the Best Emerging Female Farmer as well as awards in Land Mobility and Farm Collaboration.

The Land Mobility Award will focus on farmers who display innovative solutions to accessing and utilising land for farming, while the Farm Collaboration Award will focus on collaborative farming arrangements that best demonstrate the benefits of collaborations such as long-term leases, registered partnerships, share farming, share milking and contract rearing for all parties involved.

There is also a new Biodiversity award this year supported by the National Rural Network.

“This is the 20th year of the FBD Young Farmer of the year competition,” said Macra na Feirme National President James Healy.

“The longevity and growth in importance of this competition is thanks to the great support of our sponsor FBD, our partner the IFA and the calibre of entrants who make this competition such a prestigious event.

“This is a great competition and it gives young farmers from all backgrounds an opportunity to showcase the skills and knowledge they have acquired during their career to date.

“I encourage all young farmers to enter. It is a fantastic experience enabling you to share experiences and to make lifelong friendships along the way.”

Meanwhile, Fiona Muldoon, Chief Executive of FBD Insurance plc pointed to the fact that FBD Insurance plc was pleased to again sponsor the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the year awards and was proud to be associated with Macra na Feirme.

“As Ireland’s only truly Irish farm insurer, we are committed to supporting each generation of Irish farmers through research grants, education sponsorships, farm safety campaigns and prestigious competitions such as this one that strive for excellence in modern farming,” she added.

“I expect we will have another keenly contested competition this year and a winner who represents all that is best about modern Irish farming.”