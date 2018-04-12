ICSA expresses concerns over credit

ICSA Rural Development Chairman, Seamus Sherlock said he is concerned at reports of coops and merchants tightening up on credit at a time when many farmers are in a vulnerable position with fodder shortages.

“The shortage of money is becoming just as big a problem as the shortage of fodder,” he added.

“Even where farmers are able to source fodder, being able to afford it is another matter.”

Mr Sherlock went on to say that farmers were battling this winter for seven months and the stress and strain associated with this never ended.

“The bad weather has taken its toll on man and beast; most drystock farmers are at their wits end trying to hang on for better weather which would facilitate grass growth which in turn would allow stock back out onto grass.

“In the meantime, we need to see a bit of leeway so farmers can get out of this fodder crisis in one piece.

“Financial pressures can very easily manifest into mental health issues and no one wants to see struggling farmers driven into impossible situations.”

