Longford GLAS payments now scheduled for mid-Summer

Commenting following a meeting of the Farmers Charter Monitoring Committee, the Deputy President of ICMSA that it is essential that the commitments made under the Farmers Charter are met in full given the critical importance of timely payments for farmers.

Lorcan McCabe acknowledged the progress made in relation to, particularly, the BPS which has seen improvements over the last number of years but he noted there are specific issues relating to GLAS and TAMS that need to be addressed immediately.



“In relation the GLAS, the final balancing payment is unlikely to be made until mid-summer according to the Department and bearing in mind the Charter Commitment was to pay by mid-December 2017, that kind of delay is just unacceptable. Farmer have made the commitment to GLAS, have made the necessary investments and it is very difficult to understand why these payments cannot be made within the Charter timeframes.



As regards TAMS investments relating to slurry storage and structural investments, payments are being held up due to inspection issues and a commitment was given at the meeting that these would be resolved and paid before the end of March.



We’ll be watching this to ensure that that schedule is met”, said Mr McCabe.