Fodder Scheme issues to be addressed

ICSA met with officials from the Department of Agriculture recently to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding the Fodder Transport Support Measure launched by Minister Creed in late January.

Following the meeting, ICSA Connaught/Ulster VP Jim Harrison said the organisation had received an assurance from the Department that elements of the scheme would now be revisited with a view to making it more user friendly.

“It has become blatantly apparent that the scheme is difficult to navigate as has been evidenced in the low take up to date,” he added.

“This goes against the whole spirit of the scheme which was initiated to help those in dire need and this message has now been taken on board by the Department which will assess where changes can be made in order to make the scheme more workable.”

All farmers in need of fodder are being advised by ICSA to complete a Forage Budget form through their local Teagasc office or FAS approved advisor.

Anyone requiring assistance in sourcing fodder can also contact their local ICSA representatives or contact ICSA directly on 057 8662120.