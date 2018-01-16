Forestry Premium Payments commence

Andrew Doyle TD, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for Forestry, has announced the release of the first bulk payment of annual tax-free forestry premiums for 2018.

The payments are currently being issued to forest owners who applied through the Department’s online services website www.agfood.ie.

“Some 7,300 forest premium applications have been paid this week amounting to €27.8m,” said the Minister.

“This is a significant investment in rural Ireland and the Department will continue to process online applications for 2018 forest premiums as they are received, with payments continuing on a weekly basis throughout the year.

“This first payment is for applications received online which shows the benefit of applying online for forest owners and I would encourage others to consider this option in future.”

The Minister of State went on to say that the beginning of each year was a good time to consider options for the year ahead.

“I would encourage landowners to give serious consideration to forestry as a land use option,” he continued, before pointing to the fact that there was a range of schemes available under the current Forestry Programme.

“I believe that landowners should check those out in order to make a fully-informed decision.”

More details can be found at www.agriculture.gov.ie/forestservice.