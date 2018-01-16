Has 2017 left you money in your pocket?
Teagasc looks at farm's financial performance
It has come to that time of year again when most of the stock has been housed and nearly all the jobs for the year have been completed.
But there is still one very important job to be done and that is looking at the financial performance of your farm.
Ask yourself the questions (1) has the year 2017 left you with money in your pocket? (2) Have you spent some or all of your Basic payment and other EU subsidies to help fund the running of the farm for the year? By completing a Profit Monitor it will identify areas where money was spent excessively and
The good news is that in
It showed that he was spending all of his EU payments on the running of the farm. By looking at the profit monitor we were able to identify where a lot of the money
You can’t rectify the problem if you don’t know what the problem is. Don’t bury your head in the sand. Over the Christmas break take time to sit down and assess your financial situation. Contact your local Teagasc advisor and they will be able to help you with the profit monitor. Remember in this busy world your time is precious. No point in
Teagasc provides a Local Advisory and Education service to farmers. They have offices based in Longford Town (Tel: 043 3341021), Roscommon Town (Tel: 090 6626166)and Castlerea (Tel: 094 9620160). You can find us online at #TeagascRNLD
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on