Longford farmers fighting the fodder crisis together

IFA has set up an emergency fodder initiative in an effort to support farmers in the worst affected areas.

Sean Conefrey, Longford IFA County Chairman said the organisation had set up the emergency fodder initiative and would mobilise its national county and branch network to support those farmers in most difficulty.



“Counties have been twinned with a view to identifying farmers who are in a position to contribute feed and to then transport that feed into areas in need,” he added.



“It is disappointing that the Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Michael Creed TD has to date failed to support a meal voucher system which we strongly believe would have been the best and most efficient solution.



“We are now seeking a commitment from the Minister to fund the cost of transporting the fodder to the areas in need as part of this interim initiative”.



Meanwhile, the local IFA chief says this latest initiative is designed to provide fodder for those in dire need in the weeks ahead.



He also said that farmers across the country were rowing in behind the initiative with county chairmen and branch officers in areas of the country not affected to the same extent with the fodder crisis, identifying farmers who were prepared to provide small amounts of feed at a reasonable agreed fixed price.



“County chairmen in the affected counties met with Minister Creed and attended the recent fodder action meeting in Sligo, but there has yet to be a tangible outcome to these meetings,” added Mr Conefrey.



“Longford IFA officers are working closely with Teagasc and the local DVO to identify the farmers currently in critical need of fodder.”