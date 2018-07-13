The first ever Athlone Shannon Feastival to take place this September

Flyboarding, Food and Vikings!

Don’t Miss the first ever Athlone Shannon Feastival this September

Athlone, the heart of Ireland, is beating faster as the town gears up for the first ever Athlone Shannon Feastival this September 8 and 9.

The festival, highlighting the best of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, will feature a variety of exciting events, family friendly activities and great local food.

The Athlone Shannon Feastival will celebrate the beautiful River Shannon’s connection with Athlone, featuring several water-based events includingflyboarding, rowing and raft racing, to name a few. Other festival highlights across the weekend include an artisan food village where the local food producers and restaurants will be showcasing the best food that the local area has to offer, chocolate painting workshops and live music. Keep a sharp eye out for Vikings too! Over the weekend enjoy a series of talks, workshops, tours and even an interactive Viking Village.

The festival takes Athlone right up to the 2018 World Canal Conference which starts on September 10th. In Ireland for the very first time, this is a global conference that brings together hundreds of canal and waterway enthusiasts, professionals and academics.

Local food and drink producers and experience providers are invited to get involved in the festivities and to help make the Athlone Shannon Feastival a truly memorable occasion.

On Saturday September 8, The Heritage Boat Association will proudly display up to 20 of their spectacular vessels near the town bridge and East Quay. Afterwards, why not relax at Sean's Bar with a winning combination of Guinness and oysters, while a live jazz band creates a laid-back atmosphere. Later that evening, satisfy your appetite while supporting your favourite local hotel or restaurant as they compete to prepare the best Viking style barbecue.

On Sunday September 9 witness local crews compete to be the 'Champions of the Shannon' in the Leisure Boat Rowing Races. You also won’t want to miss the Flyboarding demonstration as professional flyboarders will hover over the river performing a variety of stunts and tricks. Finish off the day by taking a scenic tour along the River Shannon, sampling local whiskey and chocolate, on a replica Viking Knarr ship.

Speaking about the launch of the Athlone Shannon Feastival, Councillor Frankie Keena, Mayor of Athlone said, “We are delighted to launch the Athlone Shannon Feastival which will be a wonderful celebration of all that our town has to offer including excellent hospitality, fantastic entertainment and top quality, locally produced food and drink. The event is very much a collaboration between the local business community to create an event for everyone to enjoy. There is a packed programme of activities that will run at various locations across the weekend. We’re looking forward to showcasing the very best of Athlone and putting on a great weekend of entertainment.”

It’s going to be a truly fantastic weekend in Athlone that you won’t want to miss.

Visit http://www.athlone.ie/visit/athlone-shannon-feastival/ and https://www.facebook.com/shannonfeastivalathlone/ or follow @Ath_Feastival