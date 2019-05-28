Charlie McMonagle eliminated on the fourth count for Ballymahon MD
209 votes to be distributed among remaining candidates
Charlie McMonagle has been eliminated from the Ballymahon counting process. On the fourth count, with a total of 209 votes, he was the candidate with the lowest number of votes.
Ballymahon MD fourth count:
Cahill Mick, FF (+5) 831
Duffy Brigid, Ind (+2) 558
Farrell Gerard, FG (+18) 675
Kenny John, FF (+7) 438
McMonagle Charlie, Ind (+3) 209
Moran Tony, Ind (+3) 353
Murray Colm, FG (+5) 718
O'Toole Pat, FF (+1) 728
Ryan Geraldine, SF (+2) 213
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on