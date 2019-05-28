Charlie McMonagle eliminated on the fourth count for Ballymahon MD

209 votes to be distributed among remaining candidates

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Charlie McMonagle has been eliminated from the Ballymahon counting process. On the fourth count, with a total of 209 votes, he was the candidate with the lowest number of votes.

Ballymahon MD fourth count:

Cahill Mick, FF (+5) 831

Duffy Brigid, Ind (+2) 558

Farrell Gerard, FG (+18) 675

Kenny John, FF (+7) 438

McMonagle Charlie, Ind (+3) 209

Moran Tony, Ind (+3) 353

Murray Colm, FG (+5) 718

O'Toole Pat, FF (+1) 728

Ryan Geraldine, SF (+2) 213