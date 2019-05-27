Ballymahon Municipal District: Cahill on course to take third seat

Out for the count: Day three of Longford's local election count gets underway

Counting is still going on in the Ballymahon LEA tonight

Ballymahon Cllr Mick Cahill is edging closer to successfully retaining his seat after the third count in the south Longford area was revealed tonight.

He now stands at 826 votes after picking up 18 votes after the latest count, leaving him 123 votes off the required 949 quota.

COUNT THREE:

Cahill, Mick (FF) +18 826

Duffy, Bridget (FF) +2 556

Farrell, Gerard (FG) +5 657

Kenny, John (FF) +4 431

McMonagle, Charlie (Ind) +20 206

Moran, Tony (Ind) +19 350

Murray, Colm (FG) +8 713

O'Toole, Pat (FF) +38 727

Ryan, Geraldine (SF) +7 211

*Mark Casey's 46 surplus votes are now being distributed.