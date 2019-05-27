Ballymahon Municipal District: Cahill on course to take third seat
Counting is still going on in the Ballymahon LEA tonight
Ballymahon Cllr Mick Cahill is edging closer to successfully retaining his seat after the third count in the south Longford area was revealed tonight.
He now stands at 826 votes after picking up 18 votes after the latest count, leaving him 123 votes off the required 949 quota.
COUNT THREE:
Cahill, Mick (FF) +18 826
Duffy, Bridget (FF) +2 556
Farrell, Gerard (FG) +5 657
Kenny, John (FF) +4 431
McMonagle, Charlie (Ind) +20 206
Moran, Tony (Ind) +19 350
Murray, Colm (FG) +8 713
O'Toole, Pat (FF) +38 727
Ryan, Geraldine (SF) +7 211
*Mark Casey's 46 surplus votes are now being distributed.
