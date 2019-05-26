Longford local elections latest: Marathon in prospect as counting adjourned until 10.30am on Sunday ; no first count declaration for any area and none of 18 seats filled
Longford local elections latest: Marathon in prospect as counting adjourned until 10.30am on Sunday ; no first count declaration for any area and none of 18 seats filled
Longford local elections latest: Counting has adjourned until 10.30am on Sunday morning.
None of the 18 seats are filled.
We're in for a marathon count, with experienced observers suggesting that it won't finish until at least Tuesday.
Keep up to date with the Longford Leader Live Blog
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on