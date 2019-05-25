Elections 2019: Longford has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Divorce Referendum

Longford has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Divorce Referendum.

The county voted by 77.6% (14,467) to approve an amendment to the Constitution to give the government the power to legislate for a reduction in the number of years a couple must live separately before they divorce. It also lets certain foreign divorces be recognised in the State.

22.4% (4.180) of Longford voters said No.

