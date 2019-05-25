Elections 2019: Longford local election votes have arrived at Edgeworthstown count centre and are being verified

Longford local election ballot boxes arrived at the count centre here in St Mary's Community Centre, Edgeworthstown shortly before 9pm.

Returning Officer Nora O'Farrell briefed count staff and currently the votes that were tallied earlier this morning and afternoon in Athlone IT are being verified.

The first result we will know is that of the Longford Municipal District where Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty is expected to top the poll and exceed the quota. It remains to be seen whether that declaration will come before the close of counting tonight.

After the Longford MD vote is complete, the attention then switches to Granard MD where Independent Turlough Pott McGovern - the sensation of this election, is poised to to be the poll topper and the leading vote getter in the county.

The third and final count will be of the votes in the Ballymahon MD where Fine Gael's Paul Ross is on course to top the poll in emphatic style.

With the Longford MD count due to be completed first, candidates that contested that electoral area have flocked to the count centre in Edgeworthstown including Cllrs Joe Flaherty, Gerry Warnock, Gerry Hagan, Peggy Nolan, John Browne and Seamus Butler, alongside Uruemu Adejini and Tena Keown.

Outgoing Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Luie McEntire is also present as are Cllrs Micheál Carrigy, Pat O'Toole, Paul Ross, Colm Murray, and candidates Garry Murtagh and Geraldine Ryan.