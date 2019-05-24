Total Longford turnout hovering around 50%, with Granard polling stations reporting a huge 74% turnout

Some polling stations in Granard are tonight reporting a voter turnout of 74%.

This huge figure, significantly bucking the national trend, is reflective of the presence of two very high profile Granard-based Independent candidates, Turlough Pott McGovern and Grace Kearney, among the eleven candidates in the race for the five seats in the Granard Municipal District.

A turnout of 63% is being reported in Colmcille, the base of Fine Gael's Garry Murtagh, who like the two aforementioned Independents, is a first-time candidate in the Granard MD.

Turnout in Longford town is reported to be below 50% and with stations elsewhere reporting a turnout, ranging from the low to mid 50s.

Tallying and counting of votes takes place on Saturday.

