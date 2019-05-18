MEP Mairead McGuinness takes in visit to Longford's St Mel's College

First Vice-President of the European Parliament, Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness, recently paid an official visit to St Mel’s College, Longford where students are participating in the European Parliament's Ambassador School Programme.

Under the programme which has been fostered by the MEP Senior Ambassadors (teachers) take students (Junior Ambassadors) through the Ambassador School Workbook provided by the European Parliament.

The programme is designed to raise awareness of Europe, democracy and political choice among young people across the EU.

Ms McGuinness said great credit is due to the students and teachers who have taken on the programme with impressive enthusiasm.

“The students are very engaged in exploring all aspects of EU membership, to debate, question, participate in, and learn how to influence change,” she said.

“That is critically important with the European and global challenges we face from climate change to agriculture, to the future of work and how society adapts to rapid technological developments.”

She said the Ambassador programme is a very practical learning experience. “It helps students take ownership of issues and know how to influence change, how to shape the kind of Europe they want to see into the future.”

Ms McGuinness said she was hugely impressed by the questions and comments from the students and their awareness of EU issues, including Brexit.”