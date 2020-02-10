Twitter reaction as 'forgotten' county Longford has a TD #GE2020

Longford hasn't had a TD since the 2016 general election and the success of Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty in taking the second seat on offer to the 33rd Dáil in the Longford/Westmeath constituency sparked a huge reaction on Twitter.

Yes delighted for #Longford they finally have a TD and not before time #LongfordWestmeath #GE2020 https://t.co/8ju8goSfou — Ray Kelleher (@RayKelleherCork) February 10, 2020

Nothing to do with any particular political party. I admire the way the people of Longford managed their vote and made it happen. But as I said 3 Mullingar TDs in the constituency will not bode well for what is the commercial capital of the region. — stephen mccourt (@stevemc_) February 10, 2020

Congratulations to @joefla on his election hopefully he will represent Longford well in the Dáil and unlucky for Micheal Carrigy two outstanding candidates that represent their county with pride. #GE2020 — Ruairi Coyle (@RuairiC12) February 10, 2020

Longford had two very good candidates in this election. Delighted one of them got elected this time around. Four years was a long time. Congrats & well deserved @joefla! — Gerard Brady (@GerardBrady100) February 10, 2020

@campaign4carrig very gracious in defeat. @joefla owes him a coffee for that leg up! — Hector McDermott (@Longfordmac) February 10, 2020

Longford has its very own TD. https://t.co/NXxkSV6abn — Marie Coleman (@MarieMCole) February 10, 2020

Well done #Longford voters for returning a Longford TD. It was great to see @JoeFla being elected by transfers from @campaign4carrig. Local representation is more important to us than party politics. Well done Joe. Great effort Micheál. Hard luck. #GE2020 #LDWH #Ireland — Longford Dental (@LongfordDental) February 10, 2020

Joe Flaherty talks about winning a seat in Longford Westmeath in the last 15 minutes #LongWest #GE2020 #SSGE20 pic.twitter.com/h6I2lQ51cB — Shannonside FM News (@shannonsidenews) February 10, 2020

Four elected in Longford / Westmeath - Sorca Clarke (SF), Joe Flaherty (FF), Peter Burke (FG) & Robert Troy (FF). 'Boxer' Moran loses seat. A seat gained by SF and FF. First time since 2007 two FF TDs in this constituency. Flaherty first Longford TD since 2011 election #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/KsYZ1NFOpK — Alan Walsh (@Dingero) February 10, 2020

Delighted for Joe Flaherty and for the “Town”. https://t.co/IFhGPuGtDp — Mandy Johnston (@jfjohnston) February 10, 2020

It's localism. Joe Flaherty is from Longford and Peter Burke is from Westmeath. Micheal Carrigy voters in Longford stuck with Longford for their second preference. — Orpuk Jones (@JonesOrifice) February 10, 2020

The remaining 3 seats in Longford Westmeath go to Joe Flaherty (FF), Peter Burke (FG) & Robert Troy (FF), all elected without reaching the quota following Sorca Clarke's (SF) poll-topping election yesterday. Boxer Moran loses his seat and Longford get a TD again. #LDWH #GE2020 — Sharon (@SharonLeavy1) February 10, 2020

Two for Fianna Fail in #LDWH as Joe Flaherty and Robert Troy elected. Peter Burke Fine Gael also elected. Joining Sorca Clarke from Sinn Fein. No fairytale ending for Boxer Moran #GE20202 pic.twitter.com/7QzuDK29CU — Sheila Reilly (@sheilareilly123) February 10, 2020

Joe Flaherty, Fianna Fáil in good spirits as we wait for the 10th count @RTElongfordWMH @AthloneIT #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/8JNdoKJClg — RTElongfordWESTMEATH (@RTElongfordWMH) February 10, 2020

Touching family moments here aa Joe Flaherty awaits the final count #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/eEIkYeXAlP — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) February 10, 2020

The celebrations have started in Joe Flaherty’s camp. They think Longford will have a TD. Count coming soon so not official #LongfordWestmeath #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/TkhFtotGB2 — Ben Finnegan (@_BenFinnegan) February 10, 2020