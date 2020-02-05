Mangan to tackle HSE, housing and job creation

At the launch of his GE20 campaign, Labour candidate Alan ‘Budda’ Mangan outlined his main priorities if elected.

“As a frontline HSE worker in addiction services, I’m acutely aware of the pressure our hospitals are under. Every day I experience the strain on our health service so I know all too well how badly proper investment is needed.

“Other main areas I aim to focus on are housing, support for local businesses and job creation. I waited five years for mortgage approval to buy a house with my wife and family so I’m very familiar with the difficulties facing young, hard-working people today.”

Mr Mangan noted that Deputy Willie Penrose’s were big shoes to attempt to fill, but vowed to fight to achieve an equal society.

“I’m well aware of the big boots I have to fill but look forward to continuing Willie’s legacy in the Dáil.”