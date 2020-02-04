National Party candidate an advocate for Universal Private Health Insurance

The National Party’s candidate for Longford/Westmeath, James Reynolds, is advocating that the 'super-quango that is the HSE', be abolished.

Reynolds’ proposal would replace it with a universal, private health insurance system which would ensure equality of access to healthcare by ending the current two-tier public/private system.

He stated: “Our healthcare policy which would replace the GMS medical card system with universal private health insurance paid for by the State.

"This would make all patients private with free private health cover for those who can’t afford it. It would also substantially reduce the cost of private health cover for those who continue to pay for it due to the State being the largest bulk-purchaser of private health insurance premiums.

"Opening up the private health insurance market to more competition would further reduce the prices of health cover. This would ensure private health cover becomes more affordable for those who are already paying for it. Those in receipt of State-subsidised private cover under this policy would receive a basic plan. Those wishing to upgrade to a better plan would pay for it themselves."

James Reynolds is a candidate in the Longford-Westmeath constituency, with his campaign has focused on highlighting issues of mass-immigration, opposing the carbon-tax, and favouring radical proposals to effectively deal with the housing and health crises.

