New car park completed at Aughnagarron National School
Pictured is Cllr Micheál Carrigy, with school staff and children at Aughnagarron National School
The new car park at Aughnagarron National School was recently completed.
Siobhán Smith, Principal, said the new car park and entrance facilitates the safer pickup and drop off of children and allows ample space for the new shuttle bus service which now operates between Aughnagarron NS and the local creche.
Fine Gael general election candidate and Longford County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Micheál Carrigy said he was delighted to help to ensure that this project was completed
