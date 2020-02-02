‘I’m fighting for real equality’ says PBP’s Barbara Smyth

Decimation of our mental health services and the lack of funding for young women in abusive relationships is unacceptable and unjust, according to People Before Profit candidate Barbara Smyth.

Ms Smyth thinks it’s time for Longford to fight back and, if elected, wants to do that “without fear”.

“I will secure funding for mental health services and help for women in abusive relationships. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cuts that caused the closure of our local facilities here in Longford are disgusting and an assault on vulnerable people,” she said.

“I’m fighting for real equality,” she added in her campaign to get the people of Longford/Westmeath to “break the cycle of FF/FG and take back your future”.

