Ibec calls for quality infrastructure ahead of #GE20

With the general election campaign underway, Ibec, the group that represents business, is calling for the next government to deliver quality infrastructure in its Programme for Government commitments stating public infrastructure and services need investment to grow proportionally with the rapid rise in private sector investment and employment.

Ibec Senior Regional Policy Executive Helen Leahy said; “We are hearing a consistent message from business across the region which see investment in public infrastructure and services as key to remaining competitive and easing the problems evident in housing, education, transport and health.

“The Midlands needs critical infrastructure to support growth and enhance regional connectivity and competitiveness, which are vital to a thriving regional economy.

"The lack of quality infrastructure is having a direct effect on expansion plans, business productivity, and ability of companies to attract and retain talent.” She concluded.

