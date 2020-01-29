Work to start on Longford Garda Station next month

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, a candidate in Longford Westmeath constituency for the upcoming general elections, has issued an update on works to be carried out at Longford garda station, Battery Road, Longford town.

Mr Moran confirmed that work on the €2m project would begin by the end of February. He also confirmed that contracts had already been appointed.

He stated: “I am here today announcing €2m of a new project for the garda station.

“This work is going to start in February of this year, not next year. This is not an election promise, this is something I gave a commitment to over a year ago.

“Contracts have been appointed and this work is going to start at the end of February.

“Great news all round for the guards, who are doing an excellent job, and the people of Longford.” he continued.

The refurbishment, which was first announced in July 2018, will provide for improvements towards the facility’s accommodation, alongside the development of a CCTV room and major incident room.

