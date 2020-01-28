FF will deliver more dementia advisers and better home supports –Murphy #GE2020

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has said his party will deliver more dementia advisers to ensure better quality of care for people with dementia right across the country.

Deputy Murphy said, “Fianna Fáil recognises the fact that the majority of people with dementia want to be cared for at home and we want to make that possible. Our fully costed manifesto commits to an increase in the provision of intensive home care packages. We will ensure that anyone diagnosed with dementia will have access to home helps or home care packages, including intensive packages within allocated resources.

“The current situation – which is essentially a postcode lottery for care – is completely unfair and Fianna Fáil proposes to end that. We will put a further 15 dementia advisers in place so that every Local Health Office is covered and we will allocate a dementia key worker to co-ordinate care in each CHO area.

“This should bring about a more joined up approach to dementia care and improved access for families.

“We will also ensure that all new build nursing homes include a dementia unit.

“These are simple and affordable measures that will make a real difference to people living with dementia and their families and if elected to government, Fianna Fáil will see these commitments delivered”, concluded Deputy Murphy.