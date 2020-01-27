Restaurants Association of Ireland release 'Top Ten asks' manifesto ahead of #GE2020

A reduction in the VAT rate for restaurants and meals is top of the agenda for The Restaurants Association of Ireland, who released their “Top Ten asks” manifesto this week ahead of General Election 2020.

The RAI are also calling on all political parties & candidates to commit to supporting the Irish Tourism and Restaurant Industry over the next 5 years.

Top demands for the Association include; Reducing the Food VAT rate to 9%, Addressing the Skills Shortage in the sector, Immediate Insurance Reform, and Commitment to non-introduction of Calories on Menus for independent restaurants.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: “The time for action is now! Currently, there have been a large number of restaurant closures around the island of Ireland, at a staggering rate of one per day. My members are crying out for help to save their businesses and livelihoods, and no one is listening.



"We are urging our members and the public to read our manifesto ahead of the General Election and demand support for local Irish Businesses. We call on all political parties and candidates to commit to supporting the Irish Tourism and Restaurant Industry over the next 5 years.



"The recent proposed legislation on the mandatory displaying of calories on menus is the latest in a long line of new measures that cost businesses money. The implementation of this new legislation is often done with no thought for small businesses that face closure due to spiralling costs.



"We MUST reduce the food VAT rate back to 9% to enable Ireland to become competitive on a European level and to ensure that tourism numbers do not continue to fall as they have done in 2019. The most recent Tourism and Travel data from the CSO (Q3 2019) show that the number of nights spent in Ireland by overseas travellers decreased by 4.5%. The average duration of overseas trips to Ireland decreased also. It is simply unacceptable to just state that the reduction in tourism and hospitality VAT was a temporary measure. What will be done to support declining tourism numbers now?

"Ireland is starting to become no country for small independent business."



The RAI’s Top 10 Asks for General Election 2020

1 Reduce the Food VAT rate to 9%

2 Insurance Reform immediately

3 Reduce Commercial Rates for businesses & implement reform of Local Authorities

4 Establish A National Hospitality Training Agency.

5 Reduce the Cost of Doing Business & reform regulation & regulatory bodies

6 Commit to making comprehensive food & nutritional education compulsory at Primary & Secondary School level

7 Reduce Excise Duty over the life-time of the next Government.

8 Commit to non-introduction of Calories on Menus for independent restaurants

9 Develop an action plan for Rural Tourism

10 Address the Skills Shortage: Employer supports for Apprenticeships. Overhaul Work Permits legislation