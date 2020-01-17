Labour leader Brendan Howlin to launch Alan 'Budda' Mangan's #GE2020 campaign

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin will be in Castletown Geoghegan community centre at 8.15pm on Saturday, January 18 to launch the general election campaign of, Alan 'Budda' Mangan, Labour's candidate in Longford Westmeath.

He will be joined by outgoing Labour TD Willie Penrose.

