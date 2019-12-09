Edgeworthstown man to be sentenced in new year over dangerous driving incident

A man has pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm to another man following an alleged hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown in 2017.

Aaron Cassidy, of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford entered the plea at a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court last week.

Mr Cassidy pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, causing serious bodily harm contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

He entered a similar plea to failing to report the occurrence of an accident as soon as possible to gardaí under Section 106 of the same Act.

That came as a result of an incident at Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on September 10, 2017.

The incident resulted in a 25-year-old man sustaining serious head and leg injuries and brought with it considerable media attention at the time.

Defence barrister Ken Fogarty SC, said his client had four previous convictions to his name, the majority of which were for road traffic offences and all were dealt with at District Court level.

Mr Fogarty intimated part of the mitigation, when heard, would include circumstances surrounding a medical issue with his client and asked for a medical report as well as a corresponding probation one to be undertaken.

He likewise stressed Mr Cassidy was very much keen to pass on his apologies to the injured party and his family.

“He (Mr Cassidy) has made it clear a significant part of his decision to enter a plea is to spare the injured party from engaging in a process of a two to three week trial,” he said.

Mr Fogarty accepted the plea, while not offered at as early as perhaps it could have been, should still be welcomed given the length and circumstances such a trial would ultimately command.

Judge Eoin Garavan agreed to adjourn proceedings until January 14, 2020 for the purposes of sentencing as well as for correspondinwg probation and medical reports to be carried out.