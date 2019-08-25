Edgeworthstown railway station set for upgrade

Longford County Council planning department have issued a notice to confirm that Iarnród Éireann have been granted permission to begin modifications to the existing services at the railway station on the Dublin road, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

The development will see modifications made to existing platforms at the station, as well as the current fences.

A new accessible passenger footbridge will also be installed, featuring two stairways and two elevators between the two existing platforms.