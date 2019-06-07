Colm Dore appointed MD at C&D Foods, Edgeworthstown

ABP’s Pet Food Division, C&D Foods, is pleased to announce the appointment of Colm Dore as its new Managing Director.

Colm has been employed by ABP in Ireland since 2004. He has held a number of roles in the fresh meat division most recently as a plant General Manager.

He is a Chartered Accountant and before joining ABP, he worked as Group Financial Controller for Qualceram Shires PLC, and trained and qualified with Price Waterhouse Coopers.

C&D Foods is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of private label pet food with nine manufacturing facilities in seven countries employing over 1,500 people.

The company manufactures a complete range of products in pouch, alutray, canned and dry format pet foods, and is the supplier of choice for many of Europe’s leading retailers.

ABP Food Group is one of Europe’s leading privately owned agribusiness companies. It is the leading beef processor in Ireland and the UK. The company also operates substantial renewable, pet food and protein divisions.

ABP is one of Europe’s leading privately owned agribusiness companies, based in Edgeworhtstown. It is the largest beef processor in Ireland and the UK.