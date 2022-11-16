Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Molly (Maria Evelyn) McCormack (née Mills), Tashinny, Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 99th year, on Monday, November 14, 2022 of Molly (Maria Evelyn) McCormack (née Mills), Tashinny, Colehill, Longford. Sadly missed by her daughters Frances, Evelyn, Dorothy and Carrie, her grandchildren Rebecca, Neil and Jessica and her extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Tashinny on Thursday, November 17 at 2 pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House private and family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Rehabcare, Athlone via funeral directors. Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.

Sammy Burnett, Glenmore, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 of Sammy Burnett, Glenmore, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brother Fred, sisters Annabel and Catherine (Ina). Sammy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Mildred, dear son Derek, sisters Etta Craig, Georgina Farrar and Wilhelma Craig, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of close friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Resting in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Tuesday, November 15 from 6pm until 8pm, (Walk through only), with prayers at 7pm. Funeral service in St George’s Church, Kenagh at 1pm on Wednesday, November 16 with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The service will be streamed live please click on the following link - click here

Mary McWeeney (née McConville), Cloontaghmore, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 of Mary McWeeney (née McConville), Cloontaghmore, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Kevin. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Emer, sons James and Cathal, grandchildren Hannah and Caoimhin, brother Harry, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, November 17 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee on Friday, November 18 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Patrick (Packie) Evers, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 13, 2022 of Patrick (Packie) Evers, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Willie and Alicia (nee Grier) and brother Willie. Peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital deeply regretted by his sister Elizabeth (Lizzie Baker, USA), brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Getta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Packie will repose in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown this Wednesday evening, November 16 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Remains arriving to St Mary's Church, Drumlish on Thursday, November 17 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Old Cemetery. Funeral mass can be streamed live at the following link. House private please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown in lieu of flowers.

Alan Nestor, Cheshire, England / Farnagh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in England, on Sunday, October 30, 2022 of Alan Nestor, Cheshire, England / Farnagh, Longford Town, Longford. He is predeceased by his beloved children, son Ian and daughter Kerry, parents Gerry and Maureen, brothers Thomas and Christopher. Alan will be forever remembered with love by his family, wife Mandy, brothers Michael and Jerry, sister Caroline, brother-in-law Noel, sister-in-law Michelle, nephews, nieces, his many dear neighbours and friends here in Ireland and in England.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in Peace Alan.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Friday, November 18 from 4pm followed with removal to St Mel's Cathedral, for prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 19 at 11am, followed with burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here

Philomena Thompson, 58 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Tullamore Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 of Philomena Thompson, 58 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Bridget, brother Sean and sister Mae. Philomena will always be remembered with love by her family, son Paul, her adored grandson Keelan, brothers Frank, Dick, Dennis, Chris and Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family, good neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Philomena will repose in her home on Tuesday, November 15 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, on Wednesday, November 16 for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in Cloncallow Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: St Matthew's Church Facebook page. Family flowers only please: Donations can be made in Philomena's memory to Parkinson Association of Ireland, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Maureen Butler (née Reilly), Brentford, Middlesex and formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Tuesday, November 8 of Maureen Butler (née Reilly), Brentford, Middlesex and formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and daughter Mary. Her brothers; Michael, John, Bernard, Anthony and sister Rose.

Maureen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, son John, daughter-in-law Sally, her granddaughter Siobhan and her partner George, grandson Donal, her much loved great granddaughters Sophie and Rubi , brother Jimmy , sisters Lilly (Millward) and Mary (O'Connor), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends. May she rest in peace.

Her funeral service will be held on December 6 at St Bridget’s in Isleworth TW7 6DL with cremation afterwards at Mortlake Crematorium, London TW9 4EN.

Elizabeth M. McVeigh, formerly of Knockmartin, Longford / Mayo



The death occurred of Elizabeth M. McVeigh, Milton, Massachusetts and formerly of New York and Knockmartin, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth (nee Collum), by her brother Vincent. Beloved wife of Barry T. Hunt (formerly of Lecarrow, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo), mother of Oran and stepmother of Shane. Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her brothers Anthony, Peter, Sean, Padraic, Jim, Noel, Frank and Mel (New York), aunts Kathleen (Loughduff) and Agnes (Baltimore USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Elizabeth was an avid lover and participant of the Gaelic Athletic Association football communities in both Boston and New York and will be sadly missed by both communities. May she rest in peace. Elizabeth will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, November 16 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes on Thursday, November 17 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the Boston area doctors and nurses who cared for Elizabeth with such kindness and also her friends Rita, Breda, Denise, Sheila and many more whose kindness is forever appreciated.

Rev Michael Doyle, Camden, NJ and late of Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred on Friday November 4, 2022, one day after his 88th birthday, of Rev Michael Doyle, Camden, New Jersey and formerly of Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, County Longford. He is survived by his sister Phyllis O’Reilly and her husband Johnny, his sister-in-law Margaret Doyle, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John Doyle and Rosetta Creegan Doyle, his brothers Pat Doyle and Fr. J.J. Doyle, sister Anna Mae Doyle (Sr Concepta) and his niece Sinead O’Reilly. May he rest in peace.

A Funeral Mass led by Camden Bishop Dennis Sullivan will be held on Friday, November 11 at 11:30am (4:30pm Irish time) at the Sacred Heart Church, the parish he led for 46 years. A Parish Mass will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 10:30am (3:30pm Irish time). The Masses will be live streamed at www.sacredheartofcamden.com/live-stream. Burial will follow the parish Mass at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden. A Mass of Remembrance will be held on December 8 at 7:30pm in St Colmcille Church, Aughnacliffe. Fr Doyle was an advocate for Peace and Justice all his life.

Anne McWeeney (née O' Rourke), Corlisheen, Drumsna, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, November 11, 2022 of Anne McWeeney (nee O’Rourke), formerly Corlisheen, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, and London.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jerry, brothers Brian, John, Michael and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, Pauline, Louise, Gerry and Bernie, sons-in-law John and Norman, grandchildren Claire, Laura, Michael, Shannon, Josie, Liam and Casey, sisters-in-law Carmel and Tessie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick’s Hospital, Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday evening, November 15 from 4.30pm until 6.15pm with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 16 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

Fr James Kane, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at Orange Health Service Hospital, in his 63rd year as a priest, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Fr James Kane, late of Mornington, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and Bathurst Diocese, NSW, Australia. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Margaret (née O’Neill), brother Christy and his sister Philomena Aylward. Sadly, missed by his loving family, nieces and nephews, Margaret, Paddy, Helen, Mary, Katie, Christine, Patricia, Christopher, Phil and Edel, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nephews, great-grand niece, relatives, Bishop Michael McKenna, his fellow priests, many friends and especially the many people in Orange and Molong parishes. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Concelebrated Requiem Mass will be led by Bishop Michael Mc Kenna and will take place on Thursday, November 17 at 11.30am at St Joseph Church, Orange, NSW followed by burial in Orange Cemetery. Fr James Kane’s Funeral Service in Australia can be viewed here in Ireland at 00.30am on November 17 at the following link

