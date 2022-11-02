Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Carole Reilly (née Humphrey), Ballinphuill, Tibohine, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness with her husband by her side at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of Carole Reilly (nee Humphrey), Ballinphuill, Tibohine, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and late of Moydow, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Vera. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, brothers-in-law Hugh and Frank, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Carole will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen, Friday evening, November 4 from 6:30pm to conclude with evening prayer at 8pm. Removal from her home on Saturday morning, November 5 at 11:30am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Annunciation & St Nathy Ballaghaderreen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tibohine (New) Cemetery.

Andrew Egan, Clonbrusk, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022 of Andrew Egan, Co Longford and formerly of Clonbrusk, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his loving mother Eileen, and uncle Sonny. Deeply missed by his loving son Brian, daughter Teresa, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Rohan, father Fred, brothers John and Enda, sister Geraldine, sister-in-law Christine, brother-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, his best buddy Roisin, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Thursday evening, November 3 from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, November 4 in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. For those who wish to live stream Andrew's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Friday, November 4 at 12 noon: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

Andrew's family greatly appreciate your support at this difficult time.

Margaret (Maggie) Shaughnessy (née McNally), Newtownbond, Mostrim, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family, on Monday, October 31, 2022 of Margaret (Maggie) Shaughnessy (nee McNally), Newtownbond, Mostrim, Co Longford and formerly of Cattan, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

A dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Margaret (Maggie) will be sadly missed by her husband John (Jack), sons Colm and Kevin, daughters Margaret and Dolores, sons-in-law Pat and John, daughter-in-law Ciana, her adored grandchildren Leanne, Charlie, Emily, Jack, Patrick, Isobel, Dylan, Zoe, Kyle, Kayla and Ava, sister Alice (England), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Margaret will repose in her daughter and son-in-law Dolores and Pat Reilly's home in Cavan, Ballinalee, Co Longford, (N39 K264), on Thursday, November 3 from 1pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday, November 4 to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family time on Friday morning, November 4 please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to ISPCA Centre, Kenagh, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kevin Devine, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Granard, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful and kind care of the Doctors, Nurses and care team at St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire on Monday, October 31, 2022 of Kevin Devine, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin and formerly of Granard, Co Longford and late of Devines Bakery.

Beloved husband and best friend to Iris and loving father to Conor and David and brother to the late Anna and Terry. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, his adored grandchildren Morgan, Jules, Anna-Julia and Madeline, daughters-in-law Niav and Marcia, brother Eamonn, sister Betty, brother-in-law Pascal, sisters-in-law Veronica and Niamh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Kevin will be reposing on Wednesday November 2 from 3pm to 4pm at Carnegie's Funeral Home, Monkstown (A94XK28). Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 3 at 10am in St Michael’s Church, Dun Laoghaire, followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W. Family flowers only, please.

Dympna Kearney (née Naughton), Tobar, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home with her loving family by her side, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of Dympna Kearney (née Naughton), Tobar, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and late of Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon.

Dympna will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Michael, her daughters Celine and Fiona, son Peter, her adored grandchildren Gordon, William, Eve, Tom, Emma, Róisín, Grace and Finn, brothers Tom and Finian, sister Ann, sons-in-law Gordon and Daniel, daughter-in-law Marie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Dympna's gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm concluding with evening prayers at 5:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 3 at 12 noon in St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, followed by burial in St Peter's The Rock Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations would be greatly appreciated to LARCC Centre, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Those wishing to send messages of condolences to the family may do so in the Condolence section on rip.ie or a personal message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie.

John James Gunning, Cornacranaghy, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home in his 97th year, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of John James Gunning, Cornacranaghy, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents, John Joe and Elizabeth, his sister, Nan McCrann. Deeply regretted by his nephews and nieces, Seamus, Liam, Elizabeth, Caitriona and Rosarii, his grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great grand-nephews and great grand-nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his nephew, Liam and Nuala McCrann, Drumriggan, Eslin, Eircode: N41 EA26 on Wednesday, November 2 from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 3 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11 am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Patrick's Day Care Comfort Fund.

Molly Pratt, Brankill, Arva, Cavan, H12 FX79



The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, October 31, 2022 of Molly Pratt, Brankill, Arva, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her loving husband Derek. Molly will be very sadly missed by her sons Graham and Richard, daughter Cheryl, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and neighbours.

Resting at her residence H12 FX79 tomorrow Tuesday, November 1 from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral service in Arva Parish Church on Wednesday, November 2 at 2pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Rd Cavan at 4pm.

