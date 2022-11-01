Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Molly Pratt, Brankill, Arva, Cavan, H12 FX79
The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, October 31, 2022 of Molly Pratt, Brankill, Arva, Co Cavan.
Predeceased by her loving husband Derek. Molly will be very sadly missed by her sons Graham and Richard, daughter Cheryl, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and neighbours.
Resting at her residence H12 FX79 tomorrow Tuesday, November 1 from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral service in Arva Parish Church on Wednesday, November 2 at 2pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Rd Cavan at 4pm.
