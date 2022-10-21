Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 21, 2022

Eillen Barber (née O'Neill), Kilcogy Village, Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hosoital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Eillen Barber (née O'Neill), Kilcogy Village, Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford. Predeceased by her father Eddie and sister Rosie. Sadly missed by her loving family daughter Andrea (Jimmy) son Michael (Noleen) her mother Margaret sister Jackie, grandchildren Hannah, Liam, Lorna, Sophie and Connor, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home Kilcogy Village (N39W1D6) on Friday evening, October 21 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday, October 22 from the Funeral Home arriving Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for cremation at 1pm (live stream link to follow). No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative care unit, The Regional Hospital, Mullingar c/o The undertaker or any family member.

Teresa Heffernan (née Gannon), Monkstown, Dublin / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of all the staff in the ICU at Blackrock Clinic, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Teresa Heffernan (née Gannon), Monkstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Kenagh, Co Longford. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Declan and loving daughters Martina and Edel, sons-in-law Barry and Ger, grandchildren Sophie, Brian and Charlie; Ella and Max, sisters Margaret, Mary, Ann and Kitty, extended family and many friends, especially those in St. Patrick’s Church Choir, Monkstown. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Ann, sister Nuala and her nephews Patrick and Donal. May she rest in peace.

Reposing on Friday, October 21 from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, A94 XK28. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 22 at 10am in St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/monkstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, online only to the Peter McVerry Trust (www.pmvtrust.ie/donate/).

Dympna McDonnell (née Farrell), Glen, Ardagh, Longford, N39 X9N1 / Rathfarnham, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, following a battle bravely fought, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Dympna McDonnell (née Farrell), Boden Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Glen, Ardagh, Longford, N39 X9N1. Beloved wife of Gerry and dear mother to Alma and Edel. Predeceased by her parents and her sister Moira, Dympna will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her husband and daughters, by her brothers Brendan (Maynooth), Pat (Carnan, Ardagh), Vincent (Castleknock) and by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, her extended family and many dear neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Dympna will repose at her home in Glen, Ardagh, on Friday, October 21 from 4pm until 8pm. Her remains will arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, on Saturday, October 22 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, or the Irish Cancer Society, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, or any family member. Family time on Saturday morning, please. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here.

Paul (Spring) Breen, Coolbawn, Ferns, Wexford / Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 of Paul (Spring) Breen, Coolbawn, Ferns, Wexford / Longford.

Loving partner of Debra, son of the late Sarah and Mylie, brother of Joan,Tommy, Myles, Aidan, and Ann Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving partner, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his brother Myles' residence, Carrigeen, Ferns (Eircode Y21X3Y8), Thursday, October 20 from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Friday, October 21 at 10.15am to St. Aidan's Church, Ferns for funeral mass at 11am, which can be viewed online Paul Breen's Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Ferns. House private on Friday morning, October 21 please.

Thomas Reynolds, Lanesboro, Co Longford / Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, Surrey, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Thomas Reynolds, West End, Surrey, UK and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Kate (née Bannon), and his brothers Brendan, Sean and Jim. Thomas is survived by his brother Fr. Kevin MHM (Castlerea), sisters Rosemary (Mullingar), Eileen (New York, USA), Ann (Cappamore, Limerick) and Theresa (Watford, UK), his brothers-in-law John, Tom and Malcolm, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Ita, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

A Remembrance Mass will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Castlerea. The mass can be viewed by clicking HERE. A private family funeral will take place at a later date.

Condolences: Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Catherine McTigue (née McPartlin), Stradrina, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, at University College Hospital, Galway, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 of Catherine McTigue (nee McPartlin), Stradrina, Ballinaglera, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Packie Joe, her parents Michael & Anne, her brothers Michael & John and sister Bea. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pauric (Ballinaglera) and Micky (Drumshanbo), brother Tom (Dowra) and sister Mary (USA), Daughters in law Teresa and Josephine, grandchildren Seamus, Clare, Darren, Ciara and Alan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, October 20 from 8pm to 10pm, and Friday, October 21 from 3pm to 8pm. House private on Saturday morning, October 22 please. Funeral procession will leave her residence on Saturday, October 22 to arrive at St Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North West Hospice would be most gratefully appreciated. Please see link for Funeral Mass.

Teresa (Tess) Giles (née Glennon), Rathbawn, Kinnegad, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving and caring family, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Teresa (Tess) Giles (nee Glennon), Rathbawn, Kinnegad, Westmeath.

Recently predeceased by her husband Joe, brother Sean. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine and Sheila and her sons Joe and Kevin. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Jacqui and Karen, her much adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Rían and Noah, her sister Sheila Garvey (Drumsna), sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Vincent (Gabriel) Devine, Corryard, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Omagh, Tyrone / Teemore, Fermanagh

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Vincent (Gabriel) Devine, Corryard, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and a native of Teemore and Omagh.

Predeceased by his sister, Gemma, and brother, Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Ita, son, Paul, daughters, Sinéad and Fiona, sister, Enda, brother, John, son-in-law, Duncan, grandchildren, Molly, Abi and Alexandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Vincent will be reposing at his residence on Thursday, October 20 for family and close friends. House open on Friday, October 21 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday, October 22 for Funeral Mass at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in the Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.



Timmy MacManus, Lis Cara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his home after a short illness, in the presence of his family and the wonderful care of the North West Hospice Palliative Team, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Timmy MacManus, Lia Cara,Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly Aughakilbarrick, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sister Eileen and his father Terry. He will be sadly missed by his son Andrew, mother Annie, brother Joe (Aughnasheelin), sister Dympna (Texas) and his nephews, also by Raj & Brenda, his extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim N41 TD62 this Friday evening, October 21 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, October 22 in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 11am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo and on the Drumshanbo Parish Facebook Page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.



Lena McSharry, Main Street, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Áras Mac Suibhne Nursing Home, Laghey Barr, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Lena McSharry, Main Street, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Remains reposing at the residence of her son Charlie and daughter-in-law Mary, Cloone (High Road), Kinlough, on Friday, October 21 from 3pm until 10pm (F91 ED66). Removal of remains on Saturday morning, October 22 to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. House Private on the morning of the funeral. Lena’s passing will be a cause of great sadness to her son Charlie and daughter Nora, her daughter-in-law Mary and son-in-law Paul, her grandchildren Ciara, Cathal, Sean, Katie, Ben and Rory, her nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her husband Bartley and daughter Margaret. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu of flowers, to Áras Mac Suibhne Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund c/o any family member. During visitation time, a one-way traffic system will be in operation. Entry via Kinlough and exit via Rossinver Road.

Lena’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough Glenade Parish Facebook page. Enquiries to Gilmartin and Carty funeral services.

