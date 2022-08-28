Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 28, 2022

Michael Tully (Mickey Tally), Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his family, after a short illness, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 of Michael Tully (Mickey Tally), Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Tommy and Willie, sister Kathleen, nephews and niece. Michael will be loving remembered by his family, wife Colette, children Edel, Enda, Ellen and Michael, sons-in-law Sean and Davy, daughters-in-law Breda and Lorna, his (14) beloved grandchildren, brother Packie and sister Ann (USA), brother-in-law Finn, sisters-in-law Noreen, Mary and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, his good neighbours and dear friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Mickey.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, August 29 from 6pm concluding with prayers 8pm. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday, August 30 at 1.40pm travelling via the Soran Road, for Funeral Mass at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: (link to follow) Family flowers only please.

Sr Leo (Sheila) O'Reilly, Marist Convent, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Marist Convent, Carrick On Shannon surrounded by her family and Marist Sisters, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 of Sr Leo (Sheila) O'Reilly, Marist Sisters, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo and formerly of Carrickadorish, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Phil and Catherine, brothers John Frank, Eugene, Colm, Joe, Oliver, Brian and her niece Mary Rose. Sr Leo will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Mary (Moyne), Mary (Brooklyn), Mary (Catskills), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnephew, Marist Sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Sr Leo will be reposing in the Morahan Funeral Home Tubbercurry (F91 DV50) on Sunday evening, August 28 from 5pm with evening prayer at 7pm. Funeral to arrive in St John Evangelist Church Tubbercurry on Monday, August 29 for requiem Mass at 11am with the burial afterwards in the Convent cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on www.tubbercurrycloonacool.com/webcam

Mary Miller (née Halligan), Ardagh, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at The Western General Hospital Edinburgh following a short illness, on Sunday, August 14, 2022 of Mary Miller (nee Halligan), late of Fairmilehead, Edinburgh and formerly of Ardagh, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by her loving and much loved husband William (Billy), brothers Jimmy and Tom, her special cousin Mary, sisters in law Veronica and Breda, brother in law Liam, nephews and nieces and many friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Mary’s funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1pm and her ashes will be brought back to Ireland at a later date for interment in the Family Plot in Ardagh Cemetery. Her funeral service can be watched live using the following link https://watch.obitus.com/ucbuRB Username : jico7442 Password : 320661

