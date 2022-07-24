Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 24, 2022

Peter (Poundy) Farrell, Castlerea, Moydow, Co Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, July 21, 2022 of Peter (Poundy) Farrell, Castlerea, Moydow, Co Longford.

Peter is predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, parents Peter and Bridie, sister Maureen and nephew Glen. Peter will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his daughter Mary, sisters Frances Farrell and Teresa Connell, uncle Seamus Finn, nephews Noel Lee and Alan Lee, brothers-in-law Edward Gardiner (Roscommon) and Joe Collins (Strokestown), sisters-in-law Mary McClean (Dublin) and Rita Collins (Strokestown), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day. Rest in Peace Peter.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford eircode (N39 KN66), on Sunday, July 24 from 4pm until 6.30pm, removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Moydow, for prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass on Monday, July 25 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Moydow Cemetery. Please Note: There will be no handshaking due to the Covid Virus.

Dympna Murray (née Whelan), Salthill, Galway / Longford / Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Mountbellew Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 of Dympna Murray (née Whelan), Salthill, Galway / Longford / Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jerry and much loved mother of Patricia, Declan, Dermot, Eamonn, Séamus and the late Bryan.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughter and sons, son-in-law Matt, daughters-in-law Norah, Claire and Sheila, her adored grandchildren, the extended Murray and Whelan family, her very dear neighbours, in particular Una and Carolanne and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the O'Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 V1K8) on Monday, July 25 from 5pm with removal at 6pm to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Dympna on Tuesday, July 26 at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. 'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis'. Livestream link: https://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Dympna's family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this sad time.

Patrick Farrell, Rathmines, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, after a short illness, on Thursday, July 21, 2022 of Patrick Farrell, late of Rathmines and Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine, devoted and loving father of Mary and Sinead, most beloved grandpa of Cathal, Peter, Cathy and Alex. Deeply regretted by his sister Eithne, sons-in-law David and Donald. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Ballyfermot on Wednesday afternoon, July 27 from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Thursday morning, July 28 to Church of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at St James’s Hospital who took care of Patrick during his final illness, and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team at the Belgrave Clinic, Ranelagh, who kept him in good health for the last number of years. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Peter McVerry Trust. Messages of sympathy for Patrick’s family can be left in the condolences section on rip.ie. For those who are unable to attend the Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.rathminesparish.ie/webcam/

The Cremation service in the Garden Chapel in Mount Jerome on Thursday, July 28 at 12 noon can be viewed by clicking on to the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/139693

The above links are provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interference.

Norman Thompson, No 1 The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 of Norman Thompson, No 1 the Demesne, Longford town.

Norman is predeceased by his beloved wife Bridie and sister Jill. Norman will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Karen and Tracey, sons-in-law Rory and Alistair, grandchildren Keelan, Lauren and Ryan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many dear friends. His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace.

A Celebration of Norman's life, will take place in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, Eircode (N39 KN66) on Sunday, July 24 at 11am, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family home private at times please.

