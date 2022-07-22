Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 22, 2022

Trudy Burke (née McGuinness), Slieve, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 of Trudy Burke (nee McGuinness), Slieve, Clondra, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Hilary and Josephine and by her brother Declan. Trudy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Tom, daughter Yvonne, sons Trevor and Stephen, grandchildren Elise, Julianna and Kian, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sisters Susan, Carmel and Rosemary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee road on Friday, July 22 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, July 23 at 11am in St Brendan’s Church, Clondra, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Norman Thompson, No 1 The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 of Norman Thompson, No 1 the Demesne, Longford town.

Norman is predeceased by his beloved wife Bridie and sister Jill. Norman will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Karen and Tracey, sons-in-law Rory and Alistair, grandchildren Keelan, Lauren and Ryan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many dear friends. His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace.

A Celebration of Norman's life, will take place in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, Eircode (N39 KN66) on Sunday, July 24 at 11am, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family home private at times please.

Mary Higgins (née O'Brien), Cloonaugh Lower, Drumlish, Co Longford, N39 F300 / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of St James Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 of Mary Higgins (nee O’Brien), Cloonaugh Lower, Drumlish, Co Longford and formerly of Spencer Harbour, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Retired Principal, St Mary’s NS, Drumlish.

Predeceased by her husband Jim, parents Packie and Katie, brother Francis, sister-in-law Mary and grandchild Daniel. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her 10 children, David, Barry, Catherine, James, Emmett, Angela, Bernie, Padraig, Imelda and Gabriel. Sons in law, Ben, Cormac, and Crohan. Daughters in law, Nicola, Jennifer, Edel, Charlene, Aoife and Christine. Her darling Grandchildren, Chloe, Molly, Joshua, Grace, Finn, Setanta, Harry, Archie, Katie and Luca. Her brother Gabriel, sister Teresa (Teesie). Mother-in-law, Delia (Nannie on the hill). Sisters in law, Angela, Patricia and Monica, extended family, Frankie, Charlie and Hughie, best friends Rosemary and Pauline, her neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Mary rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, July 21 from 12 noon until 8pm. Funeral on Friday, July 22 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish with burial immediately afterwards in the Local Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, July 22 please. Funeral Mass can be streamed live by clicking on the following link:- https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-drumlish

Kitty Coughlan, Clonahard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, July 18, 2022 of Kitty Coughlan, Clonahard, Longford.

Predeceased by her grandparents John and Elizabeth, aunt Mary Kenny, uncle Johnny, first cousins Pat Kenny and Mary O’Shaughnessy and by her beloved mother Kathleen.

Kitty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by the Kenny family (Clygeen, Legan), relatives and close friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, July 21 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, July 22 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Gerry McGrath, The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, on Monday, January 3, 2022 of Gerry McGrath, The Green, Lanesboro and Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. Cremated on January 28, 2022.

Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of Dermot, Grainne and Oliver. He is very sadly missed by his brother Pat, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro with burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

Michael Brady, Oghill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 of Michael Brady, Oghill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his mother Ann Brady. Deeply regretted by his father Michael, brothers Joseph, Noel and Paul, his wife Brenda and children, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakeland's Funeral Home, Dublin Road Cavan, this Friday evening, July 22 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee on Saturday, July 23 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. House private at all times please. No handshaking or hugs, due to the current Covid-19 situation.

Mary Harrington (née Hackett), Caldramoran, Elphin, Roscommon / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, in her 97th year, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Monday, July 18, 2022 of Mary Harrington (née Hackett), Caldramoran, Elphin, Co Roscommon and formerly of Liscloonadea, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Hubert, parents Charles and Annie, brothers Mike Joe, Fr. John (SMA), Charlie and Fr. Gerard (SMA). Much loved mother of Connie, Cathal, Sheila and Claire. Sadly missed by her family, brother Tony, sons-in-law Reggie and Keith, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Kiran, Ciara, Jack, Luke, Aidan, Gabriel and Ethan, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday evening, July 22 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon, July 23 to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin arriving for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm (available on Parish Radio 106.6fm). Burial afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery.

House Private Please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of African Missions/SMA Fathers https://sma.ie/donation/ or c/o any family member.

The Harrington family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Rachel Smyth (née Gilligan), Fairymount, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in Northport, Long Island, New York on Sunday, July 17, 2022 of Rachel Smyth (née Gilligan), Northport, Long Island, New York and formerly of Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Bennie Smyth (Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) her parents James and Cecelia (Fairymount), her sister Nellie Duignan (Knockvicar) and brother-in-law Austin Duignan, her brother Michael Gilligan and sister-in-law Nora Gilligan (Fairymount). Sadly missed by her son Berney, his wife Peggy and grandsons Brian and Pierce; her son John and his wife Rita and granddaughters Olivia and Dara, her son Brendan and her daughter Paulette, her beloved brother Noel and sister-in-law Kitty, her beloved brother John and sister-in-law Sara. Finally, Aunt Rachel will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews and friends who always found an Irish welcome in her house on Long Island. She may have lived in New York but her heart was always and forever in Fairymount.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Saturday, July 23, in Long Island, New York. May Rachel's gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Rachel's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/rsmyth

