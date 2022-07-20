Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Kitty Coughlan, Clonahard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, July 18, 2022 of Kitty Coughlan, Clonahard, Longford.

Predeceased by her grandparents John and Elizabeth, aunt Mary Kenny, uncle Johnny, first cousins Pat Kenny and Mary O’Shaughnessy and by her beloved mother Kathleen.

Kitty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by the Kenny family (Clygeen, Legan), relatives and close friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, July 21 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, July 22 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Selby Lang, Drumkeelwick, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, July 18, 2022 of Selby Lang, Drumkeelwick, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Sadly missed by his sons David, Tristan & Christopher, their mother Louella, his adored granddaughters, Lucy Mae, Ruby Rose and Eloise, daughter-in-law Rosie, sisters Pamela, Irene, brother Melvyn, his many good friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 19. Graveside prayers and burial in Arva Church of Ireland on Wednesday, July 20 at 2.30pm. House private please.

Rachel Smyth (née Gilligan), Fairymount, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in Northport, Long Island, New York on Sunday, July 17, 2022 of Rachel Smyth (née Gilligan), Northport, Long Island, New York and formerly of Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Bennie Smyth (Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) her parents James and Cecelia (Fairymount), her sister Nellie Duignan (Knockvicar) and brother-in-law Austin Duignan, her brother Michael Gilligan and sister-in-law Nora Gilligan (Fairymount). Sadly missed by her son Berney, his wife Peggy and grandsons Brian and Pierce; her son John and his wife Rita and granddaughters Olivia and Dara, her son Brendan and her daughter Paulette, her beloved brother Noel and sister-in-law Kitty, her beloved brother John and sister-in-law Sara. Finally, Aunt Rachel will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews and friends who always found an Irish welcome in her house on Long Island. She may have lived in New York but her heart was always and forever in Fairymount.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Saturday, July 23, in Long Island, New York. May Rachel's gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Rachel's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/rsmyth

Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, in Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 of Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Eugene & Michael, his sisters Bernadette (Melvin) Ballina, Rene (Gillespie) Birmingham, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday evening, July 20 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Thursday, July 21 at 12 noon followed by private cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

