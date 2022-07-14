Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 14, 2022

JJ Keegan, Barry, Longford, N39 DK83



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 of JJ Keegan, Barry, Longford, N39 DK83. Predeceased by his mother Bridget, father Mike, brothers Pat, Jim and Noel, sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Betty. JJ will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Nellie, daughters Evelyn and Dympna, son Jonathan, grandchildren Freya and Alfie, treasured nieces Catherine and Pauline, son-in-law Barry, Jonathan’s partner Anne, sisters Nan and Nuala, brothers Mickey and Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home in Barry (N39 DK83) on Thursday, July 14 from 3pm to 8pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral mass on Friday, July 15 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.



Elish (Elizabeth) Gray (née Lynch), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 of Elish (Elizabeth) Gray (née Lynch), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly Roscommon Town, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Lynn and much loved mother to Caroline and Tracy. She will be very sadly missed by her family, her son-in-law Micheal, grandchildren Jason, Melissa, Connor and Shane, great-grandchildren Caera, Órin and Maeve, sister Dossie Burke (England), extended family, neighbours and friends. May Elish rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Friday evening, July 15 from 5.30pm until 7pm (walk through only, please). Removal arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro on Saturday, July 16 for Mass of the Resurrection at TBC. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon. The Gray family very much appreciates your support at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland DONATE HERE.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Saturday by CLICKING HERE

House private please.

Joe Kearney, Tashinny, Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Regional Hospital Mullingar, aged 69 after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 11, 2022 of Joe Kearney, Tashinny, Colehill, Longford and formerly Forgney, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brother and sister, Pat and Peggy. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Brian and Joseph, daughters Siobhan, Lisa and Sarah, their mother Ita, his grand nephew Seán and his brother Mike, his sixteen grandchildren and his great-granddaughter Isabella, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his daughter Siobhan's (Hynes) house in Edgeworthstown (N39 KC94) on Wednesday evening, July 13 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 14 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit Mullingar Regional Hospital.



Michael (Mick) Lee, 23 Pearse Drive, Longford Town, Longford / Ballymore, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the care of the staff of Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 of Michael (Mick) Lee, 23 Pearse Drive, Longford town and formerly from Toorevagh, Ballymore, Co Westmeath.

He is predeceased by his parents James and Mary, his brother James and his sisters Eileen, Mary, Kathleen and Josie. Michael will be forever missed by his loving family, son Michael, daughters Pamela and Linda, brother Tom, his adored grandchildren Holly, Jamie, Joe and Shaun, sons-in-law Conor and Colin, daughter-in-law Vanessa, nephews, nieces, his children's mother Mairead, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, July 13 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 14 at 11am, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymore Cemetery, Co Westmeath. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here

Seamus Hughes, Newport Road, Westport, Mayo



The death occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 of Seamus Hughes, Newport Road, Westport, Co Mayo. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, sons Colin, Emmet and Donal, daughter Sarah, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening, July 14 from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon, July 15 at 3.30pm in St Mary's Church, Westport with burial afterwards in Aughagower Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/westport

Walk through sympathising only at residence and at Church. No hand shaking by request. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice foundation c/o Moran Funeral Directors, Aughagower.

Gertrude (Gertie) Casey (née Browne), Annamonan, Aughavas, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 of Gertrude (Gertie) Casey (née Browne) Annamonan, Aughavas Co. Leitrim. Wife of the late Michael Casey.

Predeceased by her husband, her brothers Jim, Willie, and Jack her sisters Kathleen (Babby), Eileen and Jodie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons John, Joe, Peter and Willie, daughters-in-law Carla, Paula and Aoife, Willie's partner Tracey, her brother Cathal (Mohill), her sister; Jenny (London), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Gertie's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Gertie will lie in repose at her residence on Thursday, July 14 (Eircode N41 NA07) from 4pm to 8pm (walk through only please). Remains to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Friday, July 15 at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, July 16 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gertie's Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Joseph (Joe) Browne, Cresh Bridge, Drumraney, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Roselodge Nursing Home Killucan, on Monday, July 11, 2022 of Joseph (Joe) Browne, Cresh Bridge, Drumraney, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Predeceased by his loving daughter Lisa, brothers Pat and Jimmy, sister Mary. Sadly missed by loving wife Mary, sons Jimmy, Kevin, Joe, Aidan and Paul, daughters Ita and Fiona, grandchildren, Kevin, Séan, Kaysha, Sinéad, Katie, Lisa, Charleigh, Séan, Paddy, Molly, Alma, Rose, J.J. and Margaret, daughters-in-law Catherine, Ann Marie, Thelma and Claudia, sons-in-law Frank, Dave and Sam, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Moate on Wednesday, July 13 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning, July 14 to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Drumraney arriving at 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Joe’s family are conscious of Covid in these times and kindly request that people attending are mindful of this. Private messages of condolences or enquiries can be sent to info@hughflynnfuneraldirectors.ie

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to South Westmeath Hospice https://southwestmeathhospice.ie/donations/

Joe’s Funeral Mass with be streamed live on https://ballymoreanddrumraneyparishes.ie/ Drumraney Webcam. House private please.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

