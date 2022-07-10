Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 10, 2022

Edward (Ned) Lynch, Curraghmore, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, July 8, 2022 of Edward (Ned) Lynch, Curraghmore, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary Ellen, brother Barney, sisters Nan and Nellie, and niece Pauline. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret Murray, Abbeyderg, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Shepherd's Funeral Home (Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381) this Sunday, July 10 from 6 to 8pm. Reposing will be walk-through only - no handshaking, please. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 11 at 10.30am in St Mary's Church, Moydow, followed by burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery.

Patricia Branigan (née Clancy), Merville Road, Stillorgan, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, on Friday, July 8, 2022 of Patricia Branigan (née Clancy), Merville Road, Stillorgan, Dublin / Longford, aged 85 years. Patricia will be sadly missed by her husband Ciaran, daughter Maeve and her husband Ronan, sons David and his wife Yvonne, Kevin and his partner Bronagh and her daughter Katie, grandchildren Tara and Fionn, brothers Peter and Charles, niece Margaret, relatives and friends. Optima Mater.

Removal on Monday, July 11 to arrive at the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Kilmacud, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford, arriving at 1.30pm approximately. The Mass will be streamed live please Click here

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at St James’s Hospital, on Friday, July 1, 2022 of Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, in the care of the exceptional staff of the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital, Dublin at age 16, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 of Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon. Adored and irreplaceable eldest son of Paula and Padraic and much loved brother to George and Isaac. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandmother Nana Kerr, his uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, school mates, his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness. Rest in Peace Archie.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Saturday afternoon, July 9 from 3pm until 6pm (in light of the current Covid spike, this will be strictly walk through only, without the shaking of hands). Removal from his home on Monday morning, July 11 at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon (via Castle Street) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Naughton family very much appreciates your support at this time and are aware that people wish to offer their condolences but kindly request that this is done in a socially distanced way. Family flowers only. House Private Please.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Christina Gildea (née Healy), Tullycartron, Elphin, Roscommon / Ballymote, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness borne with great courage, in the wonderful care of the staff of the North West Hospice and Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 of Christina Gildea (née Healy), Tullycartron, Elphin, Co Roscommon and formerly of Fetherneen, Ballinacarrow, Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Predeceased by her parents. Christina is survived by her heartbroken husband John, daughter Zara (Fallon, Tarmonbarry), son Keith, son-in-law Tony, Keith’s fiancée Michelle, adored grand-children Cohan, Jacob, Rian and Erín, sister Claire, nephews Darren and Donal, sisters-in-law Josephine and Monica, brothers-in-law Joe Feely, Brendan, Kevin and Gerard, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday evening, July 10 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, July 11 to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Elphin. House private to family and friends.

Funeral Mass is available to watch on https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/

The family respectfully requests the wearing of face coverings in the funeral home - - walk through only - -

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo on-line at https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

The Gildea and Healy families are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022 of John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr. Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 11 in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

