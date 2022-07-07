Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 7, 2022

Willie Joseph Gilchrist, 91 Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 of Willie Joseph Gilchrist, 91 Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents and his sisters Agnes and Rose. Willie will be remembered with love by his beloved wife Bridie, sisters Mary Taffe (Longford) and Ann Dalton (Australia), niece Lisa, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.

As long as hearts remember, As long as hearts still care, We do not part those we love, They're with us everywhere. Rest in Peace.

Willie will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, eircode (N39 KN66), on Friday, July 8 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 9 at 11am in St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: Click Here.

Gerry Gorman, Legga, Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the Palliative Care Team and surrounded by his family, on Monday, July 4, 2022 of Gerry Gorman, Legga, Moyne, Co Longford.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his son Peter. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, sons Gerard, Joseph and Kevin, daughters Sinéad and Monica, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Eve, Áine, Isobelle, Conor, James, Gary, Claire, Holly, Callum and Sarah, brother Patrick and sister Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Gerry will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, eircode (N39 KN66) on Wednesday, July 6 from 6pmconcluding with prayers at 8pm, and he will also repose at his home on Thursday, July 7. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Friday, July 8 in St Mary's Church, Legga, Eircode (N39 XK11), followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Funeral can be viewed live: click here.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Croí Heart and Stroke Centre, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please note there will be no evening mass in St. Mary's Church, Legga, on Friday, July 8.

James (Jim) Bannon, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Lanesboro, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Woodlands Unit, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 of James (Jim) Bannon, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Fiona and Conor. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Alex, Ella, Andrew and Emily, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Yvonne, sisters Mary and Elizabeth, brother Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Friday evening, July 8 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Saturday morning, July 9 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

James’ Funeral Mass may be viewed (live only) by clicking this link - https://www.churchservices.tv/blanchardstown followed by his cremation service by clicking this link - https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Séamus Murtagh, Garvagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 of Seamus Murtagh, Garvagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Maggie) and his parents Jimmy and Annie. Séamus will be forever missed by his family, son Trevor, daughter Thelma, son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Kelly-Marie, his adored grandchildren Brooklyn, Maggie, Taylor, Noel, Bébhinn and Cormac, brothers Paddy-Joe and Eugene, sisters Eileen, Marian, Cáit and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Your life was love and labour, Your love for your family true, You did your best for all of us, We will always remember you. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Séamus will repose in the family home (Garvagh) on Wednesday, July 6 from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, on Thursday, July 7 for Funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Family time on Thursday morning, July 7 please.

Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the management, nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 of Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Co. Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, predeceased by his sister's Mary, Bridie and Catherine. Sadly missed by his daughters Rosemarie and Carina, son in law Colm, his beloved grandchildren Blánaid and Rían, nieces and nephews, sister in law Lizzie, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Pat Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Friday, July 8 from 5pm until 7pm. Strictly walk through only. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 9 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Drumlish followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Pat’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at St James’s Hospital, on Friday, July 1, 2022 of Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Maura McPhillips (née Lawless), Elphin St, Strokestown, Roscommon / Athenry, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar General Hospital, in her 96th year, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 of Maura McPhillips (nee Lawless), Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Bookeen, Kiltullagh, Athenry, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patsy and grandson Jamie. Loving mother of Raphael, Blánaid, Ronan, Krisha and Cliodhna. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Nick, grandchildren Ciara, Max, Conor, Kate, Jack, Jenson, Ali, Cian & Morgan, sister Madge, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, July 7 from 6pm to 8pm, walk through only, please. Removal on Friday, July 8 to Strokestown Parish Church, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Those wishing to view Maura's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Frank Roddy, Well Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at his home with his loving wife Mary by his side, on Monday, July 4, 2022 of Frank Roddy, 3 Well Road, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Bernard, Vincent, Martin and Michael, sisters Bridie, Theresa, and Antoinette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and and many friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence from Thursday, July 7 with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning, July 8 to Newlands Crematorium.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

Cathal Fitzpatrick, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, July 4, 2022 of Cathal Fitzpatrick, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Beloved son of the late Charles C and Bridget Fitzpatrick and brother of the late Tommy, Sean and Tilly. Cathal will be very sadly missed by his sisters Eileen Leddy, Dublin and Bridie Gaffney, New York, his brother in law Brendan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, all his relatives and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan H12 C821, on Wednesday evening, July 6 from 5pm until 8pm. Walk through and refrain from handshaking, please. Masks are advised. Removal from the home of his nephew Charlie and wife Helena, Urney, on Thursday morning, July 7 arriving to St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am and burial will take place after Mass in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of you for your cooperation, understanding and support for them at this time. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at the following link. https://vimeo.com/727006719

Christina Sheridan (née Deneher), Cordownan, Arva, Co Cavan



The death occurred, in her 95th year, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, July 4, 2022 of Christina Sheridan, (nee Deneher) late of Cordownan & Broad Road, Arva, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband, Vincent and son, Gabriel. Loving mother of Geraldine (Damien), Martin (Noeleen), and Carmel (David), much loved Granny to Daniel, Ruth, Stephen, Jack, Emily & Grace. Sadly missed by her family, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Wednesday evening, July 6 from 6pm until 8.30pm with removal on Thursday morning, July 7 to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by interment to Coronea Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Please maintain social distancing at the Funeral Home and in the Church; No handshaking, please (walk-through only when sympathising). Please wear a face-mask for the welfare of all present. Thank you.

Maura Devine (née McWeeney), Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the management nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 of Maura Devine (nee McWeeney), Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim.

Beloved wife of the late Charlie and mother of the late Sean, predeceased by her brother Tommy and sisters Bridie and Lily, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Padraig and Joe, daughters in law Helen, Rose and Alice, grandchildren Isabelle and Cillian, brother Johnny (Drumlin) sister, Helen Boland (New York), sister in law Rose , nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Maura Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Padraig and daughter in law Helen in Ballygeeher (N41 HD54) Wednesday, July 6 from 5pm until 8pm, walk through only. Removal on Thursday morning, July 7 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Due to the increase in Covid-19 numbers you are requested to refrain from handshaking, use hand sanitiser and wear a mask. Maura’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022 of John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr. Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

