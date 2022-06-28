Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Edward (Ned) Timlin, Lynn Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Moydow, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the devoted care of the staff and nurses of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Friday, June 24, 2022 of Edward (Ned) Timlin, Lynn Road, Mullingar and formerly of St. Mel's Road Longford.

Best friend for 50 years and beloved husband of Catherine, adored father of Martin, Cathy and Ciara, Ned will be deeply missed by his wife and family, brothers Neal and Roger, cherished grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, many friends and former colleagues of the Bank Of Ireland. May Ned rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 1, at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The family are very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate social distancing, the wearing of face masks and no hand-shaking to take place at the church and graveyard. Ned's Mass can be seen on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

Patrick (Paddy) Tighe, Rath, Streete, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving and excellent care of staff of Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, June 27, 2022 of Patrick (Paddy) Tighe, Rath, Streete, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his parents Tom & Bridget, his children Patricia and Willie, and great-granddaughter Rubi. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Nancy, sons Tommy, Martin, Tony and John, daughters Mary and Ita, brothers Jack, Tommy and Noel, sisters Kitty and Bridie, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, June 29 from 6pm with prayers at 7.45 pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 30 at 11 o'clock. Burial in St Fintan's Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link CLICK HERE

Seamus Tierney, Percy French Park, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home, on Monday, June 27, 2022 of Seamus Tierney, Percy French Park, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan and formerly Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by his parents, son Martin, brother Thomas and sister May. Deeply regretted by his wife Breege, daughter Marie, sons TJ, Tony and Michael, sister Betty, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 6pm to 8pm (Walk through only, please). Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 29 in St. Joseph's Church, Ballyjamesduff at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery Mullahoran.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchtv.ie/ballyjamesduff

House private please

Patrick Conefrey, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, following a long illness, in the presence of his loving family and in the gentle care of the staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 of Patrick Conefrey, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim (ex NT). Predeceased by his beloved brother Tom and brother-in-law Micháel Heeran.

Pat will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Rose; their children: Jacinta, Jarlath, Damien, Fergal and Edel (McCartin); his sister, Mary Heeran; brother Willie; son-in-law John; daughters-in-law: Louise, Martina and Marianne and his adored grandchildren: Lee, Ben, Elle, Faye, Oisín, Olwyn, Éabha, Doireann, John (McCartin Jr), Tiarnan, John Conefrey, Ciaran and Grace; his nieces and nephews and a wide circle of valued neighbours and friends, Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, June 28, from 3pm to 8pm. House strictly private on Monday, June 27. Removal from his home on Wednesday, June 29 to St. Mary's Church, Drumlea (Eircode H12XY92) for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed at the following link: link to follow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Please continue to comply with Government guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings and refrain from handshaking.

Deirdre Hayden (née McKiernan), Camagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 of Deirdre Hayden (nee McKiernan), Camagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her brother Adrian and her parents Oliver & Claire. She will be sadly missed by her husband Seamus, daughter Vanessa, sons Cian & Naoise, her beloved grandchildren, her brother Tony, sister Anne, and her extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62), on Monday evening, June 27 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 28 in St. Patrick's Church Ballinamore, at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

House strictly private, please.

Martin Gallagher, Laheen Lane, Killegar, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and in the the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and care assistants of Cavan General Hospital, after a short illness, bravely borne, Friday, June 24, 2022 of Martin Gallagher, Laheen lane, Killegar, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Beloved son of the late Teresa and John, predeceased recently by his adored sister Bridget (Bridie) and his brothers, John Patrick and Frances. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Tony, nephews John and Martin, grandnephews and grandnieces, David, Emma, Justin, Matthew, Teddy, Grace and Eve Maria. Nieces-in-law, cousin Rosie, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

The family wishes to thank the following people for the great care and kindness shown to Martin. The staff of Cavan General Hospital, the staff at Sligo University Hospital, the staff at Carrigallen Health Centre, his G.P., Dr. Fallon and Community Garda Hugh Brady. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, H12RF78, on Tuesday morning, June 28 from 9am to 10am, with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumeela, via Laheen Lane, Killegar, for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Masterson (Benny), West Haven, Connecticut, USA / Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and following an illness borne with great dignity and courage in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut, U.S.A, on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 of Hugh Masterson (Benny), aged 57, of West Haven, CT and formerly, Moyne, Co Longford.

Born on January 6, 1965 in Co Longford. He was the son of the late Peter & Catherine Masterson. He is predeceased by his sisters Kathleen and Alice. Hugh is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 31 years, Donna Studdard, his stepchildren Brian, Fred, Patrick, his grandchildren whom he cherished, Logan, Natalie, Julian, Simona, beloved siblings, Michael, Peter, Emily, John Joe, Ann, Patrick, Diarmuid, several (16) very special nieces and nephews and 17 grand nieces and nephews, and aunt Nan Masterson (95).

Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh Moyne on Sunday, July 3 at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/

Please adhere to covid prevention measures and follow the guidance of the stewards. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Pallative Care c/o Dillon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

