Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 16, 2022

Danny (Dano) O'Hara, Ardnacassa, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 of Danny (Dano) O'Hara, Ardnacassa, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen, parents Tommy and Annie, brothers Paddy, Peter and his sister Mary.

Dearly missed by his heartbroken daughters Ann and Martina, grandchildren Daniel, Lisa, Bernard, Ruairí, Daragh, Leanne, Laoise and their partners, great grandchildren, brothers Thomas (Devon), Michael (Longford) and Mel (Leeds), sisters-in-law Marian (Coventry) and Beryl (Leeds) nephews, nieces, relatives, fellow musicians, dear friends and good neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Daughter Martina’s home in Tarmonbarry (Eircode N39 EK81) this Thursday, June 16 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 9pm, Requiem Mass on Friday, June 17 at 11am in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, via Main Street, with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live – Please go to www.longfordparish.com and click on “Live Web Stream”

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please on Friday morning.

Kathleen Quinn (née Hughes), St Patrick's Street, Castlerea, Roscommon / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mayo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 of Kathleen Quinn (nee Hughes), St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank and loving mother to Eamon and Siobhán (Castlerea), Dermot (Ballintubber), Cyril and Caithlin (London) and Sheirdan (Castlerea). Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren; Conor, Emer, Bróna, Jade, Amber, Cathal, Clare, Sean and Diarmuid, sons-in-law Gerry and Patrick, daughters-in-law Martina and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Sunday evening, June 19 from 5pm until 7pm (walk through only please) with removal at 7:15pm to St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 20 at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Joseph Cemetery, Castlerea.

Kathleen’s funeral cortège will travel across New Road, down Church Road and up St Patrick’s Street to St Joseph’s Cemetery.

John B. Tormey, Shankill, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, with his family by his side, on Monday, June 13, 2022 of John B. Tormey of Shankill, Co Dublin, formerly of Longford Town and Tormey’s Menswear, Bray. Dearly beloved husband of Nuala, devoted and much loved father of Conan, John, Ken, Ciara, Linda and Deryck, father-in-law of Maura, Thérèse, David, Neil and Lorna, adored Grandad of Nathan and Kyle, Mark, Louise and Ava, Emily, Evan and Elena, Stephen, Katie, Juliette and Robert, Noah and Kara, brother of Syl, Joe and the late Patricia (Lochner) and brother-in-law of Una and Ralph. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Friday, June17 from 5.pm to 7pm, with prayers at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 18 at 10am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass may also be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/shankill Private messages may be forwarded through www.colliersfuneraldirectors.com May he rest in peace.

Tommy Hourican, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital Cavan, on Monday, June 13, 2022 of Tommy Hourican, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Christina and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank and Seamus, sisters Rose and Helen O'Reilly, brother in law Sean, nephew Colm, nieces Christina, Emma, and Aishling, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Wednesday, June 15 from 6 to 8 pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Thursday 16 at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Parkinson's Association c/o Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.

Olwyn Devlin (née Shiels), ‘El Rocio’, Top Road, Strandhill, Sligo, F91 Y7N9 / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the exceptional care of the North West Hospice surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 of Olwyn Devlin (née Shiels), ‘El Rocio’, Top Road, Strandhill, Sligo, F91 Y7N9 and formerly of Longford. Dearly loved wife of Terry and treasured mother of Karyn, Alison and Wayne. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Alan, cherished grandchildren Alan, Ciara, Oisín and Liam, son-in-law Mond, daughter-in-law Clara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. May her gentle soul Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, June 15 from 5pm to 7pm and on Thursday, June 16 from 4pm to 8pm. Cortége will leave family home on Friday, June 17 at 11:15am travelling via Strandhill Beachfront and returning to stop at the family home and onwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Service of Committal at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund at www.feehilys.ie/pay Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Rose Connaughton (née Healy), Currabawn, Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, June 12, 2022 of Rose Connaughton (nee Healy), Currabawn, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Bernadette, sons Mark, Gerard, Pat and John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Kathleen, sons Liam and Gabriel, sister Nanny (Athlone), brother Tommy (Longford), daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's funeral home from 5pm this Wednesday, June 15. Funeral mass Thursday, June 16 in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. The funeral mass will be streamed live at the following link. House private please.

Sean O'Neill, Killsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 of Sean O'Neill, 74 Coldershaw Road, West Ealing, London and formerly of Killsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Thomas & Rose and his brother Billy, sisters Kathleen, Betty and Maggie. Sean will be sadly missed by his devoted and loving wife Kitty, sons Melvin, Paul, Shane and Thomas, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. His sister Rosie and Nannie, nephews, nieces, family and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral service at 1pm on Thursday, June 16 at Our Lady of Visitation Parish, Greenford, London.

Florence Slater (née Scott), Lisgrey, Virginia, Cavan / Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, June 13, 2022 of Florence Slater, (nee Scott), Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan and formerly of Kildoo House, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of David and devoted mother of Nigel, Pauline and Suzanne. Florence will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, her sisters Joy Moorhead, Myrtle Hunter, Margaret Bowles, and brothers Stanley, Neville and the late Revd. Noel, her son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Funeral service in Virginia Parish Church on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private please. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’.



Maureen McNabola (née McCrann), Corlea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, of Maureen McNabola (née McCrann), Corlea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Dearly beloved wife of Francie and adored mother of Geraldine Kane (Eoin), Kevin (Noreen), Brenda McKeon (Tommie), Aileen (Simon Hughes) and Clarice Wrynne (Aidan). Predeceased by her parents Michael and Ellen Rose, brother Frank, sisters Betty O’Shea and Nellie McKenna.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Ailbhe, Fiona, Fintan, Gavin, Karen, Lisa, Keith, Niall, Cathal, Deirdre, Áine, Ruby, Jack, Cian, Caoimhe, Daithi, Dearbhaile, great grand-daughter Ada, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Maureen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home at Corlea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim N41 DF89 on Wednesday, June 15 from 4pm – 9pm and on Thursday, June 16 from 1pm-3pm. House private at all other times. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 17 at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen’s Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o Rowley’s Undertakers, Mohill. Ar dheis Dé go raibh an ainm.

Margaret Curran (née Moran), Fenagh Glebe, Fenagh, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at the Lisdarn Nursing Unit at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 of Margaret Curran (née Moran), Fenagh Glebe, Fenagh, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, sons; Patrick, Caillin, Noel and daughter; Bernadette, grandchildren; Siobhan, Aoife, Shane, Padraig, Finn, Ryan and Oran, daughters in law; Julie and Marie, son in law; Paul, sisters in law; Alice Moran, Eileen Corcoran and Bobbi Curran, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May Margaret’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s remains will repose at her residence on Thursday, June 16 from 2pm until 9pm. Margaret’s Funeral mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Friday, June 17 at 2pm followed by burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Lisdarn Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private on Friday morning please.

Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

