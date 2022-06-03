Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 3, 2022

John McAllister, Páirc Fea and formerly High St, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 of John McAllister, Pairc Fea and formerly High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his wife Molly. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Maureen & Fiona, son Seán, daughters-in-law Yvonne & Helena, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Ysobel, Romy, Eppie, Georgia, Sam, Elisa, Lochlainn and Iarfhlaith, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62), on Thursday evening, June 2. Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon, June 3 in St Patrick's Church Ballinamore, at 3pm followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. House strictly private, please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Brigid Dalton (née Clarke), Lispopple, Coole, Westmeath / Bailieborough, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar, Midlands Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 of Brigid Dalton (née Clarke), Lispopple, Coole, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Corodoagh, Tunnyduff, Bailieborough, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her granddaughter Rebecca and her brother Owen.

Brigid will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband James, daughter Jacqueline, sons John and Tony, son in-law Martin Farrell, daughter in-law Agnes Dalton. Brothers John and Phil, sisters Mary, Kitty and Bernadette, grandchildren Jason, Aoife and Amelia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May Brigid's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, June 2 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Friday, June 3 for 2.30pm funeral mass, burial afterwards to Mayne Cemetery, Coole.

The family would like to thank Dr. Pat Cullen & all his staff for their continuous support and care of Brigid over the last number of years. Her Carer Jackie and all the carers who cared for Brigid, Medical 2 & Palliative Care staff at Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital. To everyone who helped and supported Brigid and the family over the years.

Mary Ellen O'Donovan, Kinsale, Cork / Gowna, Co Cavan



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family after an illness in Cork University Hospital, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 of Mary Ellen O'Donovan, Kinsale, Co Cork and late of Gowna, Co Cavan. Mary Ellen (née O'Neill), beloved wife of the late Cornelius (Connie) O'Donovan and dear mother of Cornelius, Seumas and Maria. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, grandson, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives and many dear friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday, June 3 at 2pm in St John the Baptist Church, Kinsale which will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/kinsale, funeral afterwards to St Eltin's Cemetery, Kinsale. House Private. May Mary Rest in Peace.



Breedge Kenny (née Hanrahan), Drumcoura, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, NR1 R156

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff in the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 of Breedge Kenny (nee Hanrahan), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Leo; very sadly missed by her loving children, Orla (Morahan, Leitrim Village), Caitriona (Clarke, New York), Padraig and Oisin, sons-in-law, Michael and Seamus, daughter-in-law, Laura, grandchildren, Dara, Niall, Niamh, Cathal, Kate and Cian, sisters, Evelyn, Claire and Agnes, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, June 3, (Eircode NR1 R156). Funeral Mass at 11 am on Saturday, June 4 in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo www.northwesthospice.ie

Joseph (Joe) Sheridan, Monaghanstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath / Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 of Joseph (Joe) Sheridan, Monaghanstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath and the Roadhouse, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Sarah and brother Farrell. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, wife Geraldine, daughter Laura, sons Joseph and James, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Tara, much cherished and adored granddaughters Grace and Rose, brothers Pat, John V, Mel, sisters Bridget, Mary T, Kathleen and Ann, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Joe's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Nannery's Chapel of Rest, Riverview, Kilbeggan (N91 HR88) on Wednesday, June 1 from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, June 3 at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie . Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul.

