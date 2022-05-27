Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 27, 2022

Mary Bridget (Maura) Cox (née Greene), Clonaboy, Rathowen, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 of Mary Bridget (Maura) Cox (nee Greene), Clonaboy, Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Maura is predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and by her parents, brother Tommy and sister Imelda (Newman). Maura will be sadly missed by her sons John and Gerard, her daughters-in-law Brenda and Frances, grandchildren Kenneth, Shane, Aoife, Sorcha and Michael, Kenneth's wife Jane, her great-grandchildren Fionn and Rhian, her brother Seamus, sisters Eileen (Flynn), Monica (Hopkins) and Joan (Waldron), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, cousins, nephews, and nieces, friends, especially Melissa, and neighbours.

In accordance with her wishes, Maura's body has been donated to medical science. Visitors are welcome at the home of Gerard and Frances, Clonaboy from 5pm on Friday, May 27. Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, Rathowen on Saturday, May 28 at 1pm. May she rest in peace.

Jacqueline Haghshenas (née Kirwan), Tehran (Iran), Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Jacqueline Haghshenas (nee Kirwan) Ballinalee, Co Longford and Tehran (Iran).

Predeceased by her loving husband Ali and her parents John and Anne Kirwan. Sadly missed by her daughters Ilona (New Zealand) and Aisling (Tehran), her loving granddaughters Eva and Sophie, her sisters Judith and Geraldine, brother John, sons in law and all her relatives & friends.

Jacqueline will be buried in Iran with her husband. A remembrance Mass will take place in Ballinalee at a later date.

Sidney Beale, Aghnahunshin, Rooskey, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon aged 101 years, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 of Sidney Beale, ‘San Anton’, Aghnahunshin, Rooskey, Co Leitrim and formerly from Wolston, Warwickshire, England.

Sadly missed by his son Alan and daughter in law Jo, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private Cremation.

House private, please. ‘At Rest’.

