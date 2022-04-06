Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Catherine Mulhare, 8 Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, Dublin, D13 A6W6 / Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 of Catherine Mulhare, Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Cloncaugh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Betty and Pauline, brothers Peter and Patrick, niece Emily, nephews Matthew and Cathal, her treasured aunts Moll and Biddy, sisters-in-law Fiona and Valerie, her many cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Catherine will repose at her home, 8 Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, D13 A6W6 on Thursday, April 7 from 4-7pm. Catherine's funeral cortege will travel via Streete and Cloncaugh, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday, April 8. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live on the following link, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/ The family appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Veronica Lennon, Shepherds Bush, London and, Moatefarrell, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in London, on Friday, March 18, 2022 of Veronica Lennon, Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of Lisameen, Moatefarrell, Co Longford.

She was predeceased by her parents James and Helen, brothers Eugene, Jim and John, and nephew Jimmy (New Jersey). Veronica will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Enda (New Jersey), sister Ann King (Dublin), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends in London and longford. You will always be in our thoughts, and forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Veronica.

Funeral Service will take place in St Augustines Church, Hammersmith, London, on Wednesday, April 6 at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 9 in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, Co Longford at 11am, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/parishofClonbroney/

Sheila Donnelly (née Scarry), Newtowncashel, Co Longford / Rathcoffey, Kildare

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, April 4, 2022 of Sheila Donnelly (nee Scarry), Newtowncashel, Co Longford and late of Rathcoffey, Co Kildare.

Beloved wife of the late Brian and mother of the late Marc. Deeply regretted by her loving children Aine, Colm, Eoghan, Niall and Cathal, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren, great-granddaughters Eloise and Charlotte, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place for Sheila on Thursday, April 7.

Margaret (Sarah) Courtney (née Crowne), Mohill, Co Leitrim / Dromahair, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, April 2, 2022 of Margaret (Sarah) Courtney (née Crowne), Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Margaret (Sarah), predeceased by her husband James and loving mother of Catherine and Philip. Sadly missed by her sisters Rose, Bernadette, Mary and Kathleen, brothers Matthew, Joe and Michael, her grandchildren Eryn and Oisin, son-in-law Neil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Tuesday, April 5 from 7pm to 8:30pm. Removal on Wednesday, April 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Margaret’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair/ . Cremation to follow at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3:45pm. Please observe Covid restrictions.



Annie Tubman, Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, April 1, 2022 of Annie Tubman, Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents, Eamon and Breda, and her brother Seanie. She will be dearly missed by her children Ryhan and Samia, her brother Tommy, sister-in-law Suzanne, partner Cormac, her nieces Mary and Zoe, nephews Max and Alex, aunt Bernadette Smith (Colorado, USA), uncles Paddy Bradley (Lancashire, England), Kevin Bradley (Dumfries, Scotland), her cousins, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore N41 TD62 on Tuesday evening, April 5 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from her home in Greaghglass on Wednesday morning, April 6 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. House Private Please.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin

Bella Boyle (née Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 4, 2022 of Bella Boyle (nee Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Kilcar Co Donegal. Sadly missed by her family, husband Jimmy (ex Garda Sgt. Mohill), sons, Michael (Lucan), James (Ballinamore) and John (Mohill) and daughters Mary (Reno USA) and Isobel (Dublin/Mohill), sisters Celine Whelan (Rathfarnham) and Sr. Finnian (Ursuline Convent, Thurles), daughters- in -law Mary, Irene and Lisa, grandchildren, Paul, Adam, James, Peter, Aoibheann, Fiona, Peter, Johnny, Sarah and Harry and great-grandchildren Declan, James and Zara, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Bella’s removal will take place on Tuesday, April 5 at 8pm at St Patrick’s Church Mohill (walkthrough only). Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 6 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Mohill cemetery. Bella’s funeral mass may be viewed on the link: www.churchtv.ie/mohill Bella's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private to family and friends please. Family flowers only.

May Bella's gentle soul rest in peace.Due to COVID-19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

Patricia Slattery (née O'Keeffe), The Square, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her sleep, at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Sunday, April 3, 2022 of Patricia Slattery (née O’Keeffe), formerly of The Square, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Deeply missed by her loving son Denis, daughter-in-law Corina, grandsons Erik and Karl, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Patricia Rest In Peace.

Arriving at St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Tuesday, April 5 at 7pm, with Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 6 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. Patricia’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

