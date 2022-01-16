Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 16, 2022

Anthony Dodd, Wembley, London and formerly of Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, January 2, 2022, of Anthony Dodd, Wembley, London and formerly of Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Bridget. Anthony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Anthony, daughters Fiona, Denise and Sharon, brother Rev. Michael, sister Christina Keenan (Ardagh), daughter-in-law Melanie, grandsons Steven, Aaron and Callum, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, January 20 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 21 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Sr Assumpta Keane, Shalom, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Kerry



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, of Sr Assumpta Keane, Shalom, Edgeworthstown, formerly of Mercy Convent, Granard and Lixnaw Co. Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Brian and Elizabeth, and her brother, Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her cousins, friends and Mercy sisters, Western Province. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Granard on Saturday, January 15 from 3pm to 5pm, walk through only, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 16 at St Mary’s Church, Granard at 1.30pm followed by Christian burial in adjoining church grounds. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at Barrack St. Granard on Sunday at 1.15pm on route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Carmel Bridget Ayriss (née Clarke), Main Street, Kenagh, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully in her family home in Kenagh, on Sunday, January 9, 2022 of Carmel Bridget Ayriss (nee Clarke), Main Street, Kenagh, Co Longford and formerly of Perth Australia.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Peter Ayriss, parents James and Bridget Clarke, and siblings Johnny, Maisy, Vincent, Peter, Tim and Michael. She is survived and remembered by her daughter Donna, niece Theresa, and nephews Chris and James. May you rest in peace Carmel.

Removal to St Dominic’s Catholic Church, Kenagh on Monday, January 17 for an 11am funeral mass followed by a private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Breda Bonner, Lower Dore, Gweedore, Donegal / Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Breda Bonner, Lower Dore, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Co Longford. Sadly missed by her husband Joe, her daughter Katrina, her sister Mary, brothers; Éamonn and T.J, her three grandsons; James, Shawn and Michael, her niece Emma, her nephew Johnny and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 2pm on Friday, January 14. Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, January 16 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at https://www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal.

Peter Farrelly, The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital, on Monday, January 10, 2022 of Peter Farrelly, Sue Ryder House, Portlaoise and late of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co Longford.

Peter, dearly loved husband to Delia. Loving brother to Rosaleen Leiva. Deeply regretted by his brother in law Mario, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy Farrelly (Birmingham) and sisters Philomena Egan and Mary-Brigid McDermott. (Roscommon). May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on this Sunday evening, January 16 from 5pm with rosary at 6pm. On Monday, January 17 removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ . Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. Condolences may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie. The family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sean Kennedy, Ballycomoyle, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, January 14, 2022 of Sean Kennedy, Ballycomoyle, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his brothers Paddy, Joe and Matt, sisters Rose, May and Nan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sean rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, January 17 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard (via Whitehall), arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. House private please.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret (Maggie) Glynn, Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully ( at 100 years ) in the care of the nursing staff at Beneavin House Nursing Home, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Margaret (Maggie) Glynn, Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Dublin. Deeply regretted by her nieces , nephews and extended family.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 17 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Empor followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Charles (Charlie) Fleming, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at The Lisdarn Home for the Elderly, on Friday, January 14, 2022 of Charles (Charlie) Fleming, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Rose. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Maggie and brother John. Sadly missed by his nine children, Brid (Micheal), Madge (John), Doreen (Mel), Kathleen (Terry), Cathal (Brid), Martin (Rachel), Val (Alice), Paul (Nicole) and Michelle (Paudie), his 22 grandchildren, sister Teresa (Leeds, England), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, The Green, Kilnaleck from 4pm - 6pm on Saturday, January 15. Removal from his home on Sunday, January 16 to arrive at St. Felim's Church, Ballinagh, Co Cavan for Funeral Mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to The Lisdarn Home for the Elderly Patient Comfort Fund. In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, please adhere to social rules to wearing masks and no handshakes or hugs when sympathising. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route of family home to church on Sunday, January 16. House private on Sunday morning please.

John Egan, Corrabeagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of John Egan, Corrabeagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents Rose Ella and Patrick, his sister Marian and his brother Charles. John will be sadly missed by his brother Pat, his sisters-in-law Phil and Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Saturday evening, January 15 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Sunday morning, January 16 from Smith’s to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lough Erril Nursing Home c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings. The Egan homes will be private, please.

