Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 13, 2022

Mary Galligan (née Reilly), Kilnaleck, Cavan / Lisryan, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Mary Galligan (nee Reilly) Kill, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and formerly of Lisryan, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, husband Peter, daughters; Helen and Mary, sons; PJ, Michael, John Paul, Damian, Ciaran, Mark and Ronan and her adored 16 grandchildren, her sisters Kate and Carmel, brothers Paddy and Sean, daughters in law, sons in aw, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck on Thursday January 13 from 6pm to 8pm. Walk through only, please. Removal from the Family Home in Kill on Friday, January 14 at 12.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Crosserlough arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. Family Home private please for family, neighbours and close friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Briody's Funeral Home or any family member.

John Connell, Robinstown, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 of John Connell, Robinstown, Granard, Longford and formerly Ballyboy, Abbeylara. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, sister Kathleen Moore, brothers Mickie, Hughie, and Edward.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Susan Boland (Laurence), Abbeylara, Kathleen McMahon (Lawrence), Connecticut, USA, loving grandson Christopher Boland, his brother Joe Connell (Longford Town), sisters Dina Smith (Abbeylara), Brigid Connell and Mary Connell (San Diego, California), Ann Butterfield, Shelia Swain and Bernie Gay (England). Brothers in law John Swain, Barry Gay, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Thursday, January 13 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, January 14 from Smith's Funeral Home to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeylara for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by Christian Burial in adjoining cemetery.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home will be walk through only, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and covid19 regulations. Funeral cortège will travel via Killasonna leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.40am on route to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to St Bernard's National School Abbeylara. Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/664493481

Jim (James) Brennan (ex Garda Síochána), Hampton Cove, Balbriggan, Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown following a short illness, on Monday, January 10, 2022 of Jim (James) Brennan (ex Garda Siochana). Late of Hampton Cove, Balbriggan and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford.

Jim will be sadly missed by his wife and best friend Nora, daughter Karen and her husband Paul, sons Paul, James and John and their partners MaryJo and Claire, his grandchildren & great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Balbriggan on Thursday morning, January 13 at 11am which may be viewed live on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul Burial afterwards in Balrothery Cemetery. Please observe and respect social distancing guidelines and masks must be worn. House private by request please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. May He Rest In Peace.

Michael Kelly, Cashel Park, Castlerea, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon



The death occurred, unexpectedly, after a short illness at Galway University Hospital., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Michael Kelly, Cashel Park, Castlerea and formerly of Trien, Castlerea, and Rathcroghan, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Delia, and brothers Kevin and Aidan. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Michael, daughters Anne (Casey, Newtownforbes) and Maura (Athlone), sisters Mairead, Delma and Eithne, grandchildren Kellyanne, Aoife, Emer, and Mike, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Geraldine, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gaynor’s Funeral Home, Castlerea from 5pm - 7pm on Friday evening, January 14 (walk through only, please). The funeral will be arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Saturday, January 15. Burial afterward in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. No flowers by request. House Strictly Private. Please adhere to all government Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing if attending Michael’s funeral.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private through our website by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Margaret Bohan, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill.Co Leitrim, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 of Margaret Bohan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her daughter Eleanor.Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughters Mairead, Trudy, Tina, son Padraig, sons-in-law John, Dermot, Tommy, Paul and daughter-in-law Gillian, her adored grandchildren and great grand children, sister-in-law Celine (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, January 13 from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Friday,January 14 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, hand shaking and face-coverings. Margaret's's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Sr Mary Rose Creegan, formerly of Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, Los Angeles, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 of Sr Mary Rose Creegan, DMJ, Los Angeles and late of Crott, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Katie and James, twin brother James Joseph, sister Sarah O’Reilly, brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus, Pat, Johnny, Oliver and PJ.

Sr Mary Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,by her sisters, Sr Mary Enda DMJ, Tess Crowe, Jean Taaffe, Eilish Reilly, Belinda Kirwan, Philomena Burke and Helena Molphy, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and by her International Congregation of The Daughters of Mary and Joseph especially in CA. and Uganda. May she rest in peace.

Mass of The Resurrection will take place in St Paul The Apostle Church, Westwood on Saturday, January 15 at 6pm (Irish Time), Followed by Graveside Services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.

The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://sp-apostle.org and follow the youtube link. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Beatrice (Bea) Preissler (née Shannon), Greyfield, Kiltimagh, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 6, 2022 of Beatrice (Bea) Preissler (nee Shannon) Chicago and formerly of Greyfield, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo and Longford town. Predeceased by her parents Patrick (Corbit) and Mary Anne Shannon Kiltimagh, her husband Steven, daughters Gloria and Renee, son Paul Gerard, brothers Tony Shannon Chicago, Jack Shannon and PJ Shannon Kiltimagh, sisters Maura Kiltimagh, Kathleen, Annie May and Pauline Chicago.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Steven, David, John and Kevin , daughters Anna, Mary and Joanna, brother Martin Shannon Longford, sisters Cora, Regina and Margaret Chicago, her adorable grandchildren and her great grandchildren, her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, her sisters-in-law Tess and Nancy Shannon Kiltimagh and Betty Shannon Longford, her extended family in Kiltimagh, Longford and Chicago and her wide circle of friends on both sides of the Atlantic. May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Curley’s Funeral Home, Chicago, for an Irish Wake on Friday, January 14 for family and close friends. Funeral Mass at 10am (Chicago time) on Saturday, January 15 at Our Lady of St Germaine Church, Oak Lawn, Illinois, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Enquiries to John McHugh, Funeral Director, Kiltimagh.

Peter Clyne, Coultry Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully at home, on Tuesday, January 2, 2022 of Peter Clyne, late of Coultry Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin and formerly Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, sons Noel, David, Peter, Patrick, Eamon, Joseph and Jonathan, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends. May Peter Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Murphy Funeral Directors Edenmore on Wednesday, January 12, from 2pm to 5pm. (Covid-19 guidelines must be adhered to while visiting the funeral home). Funeral on Thursday January 13, in the Church of the Virgin Mary, Shangan, arriving for 10am Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.stpappinsparish.com/virgin-mary-1 Funeral can be viewed in Dardistown Crematorium on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

The above links are taken from the respective websites. The funeral home accepts no responsibility for the functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

