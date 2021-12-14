Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Carol Cunningham, Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, December 10, of Carol Cunningham, Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased recently by her beloved mother Anna. Carol will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family , sister Angela ,brother Johnny , niece Sadie , nephews George and Jake , sister-in-law Jenny , cousins , relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Carol’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16 at 12.40pm to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm ,interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. The mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols .The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary O'Dea (née Kelly), Ardnacassa , Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford / Tralee, Kerry



The death occurred on Saturday, December 11, of Mary O'Dea (née Kelly), Ardnacassa , Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Oughterard, Co Galway and Tralee, Co Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Maeve (USA), son Denis (USA), daughter-in-law Sheila, son-in-law Rick Meehan, grandchildren Dathalinn, Brigid and Norah O’Dea, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest In peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 15 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 16 in St Mel’s Cathedral, at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please Click here. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Jeremy (Gerry) Forde, Longford Town, Longford / Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, December 12, of Jeremy (Gerry) Forde, Canal Court, Longford town, Co Longford and formerly of Newbrook Grove, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his mother Teresa and his brother Ian, deeply regretted by his daughter Karen, son Daniel and their mother Breda, his father Daniel, sisters Patricia, Linda and Brenda, brothers Noel and Danny, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Gerry Rest in Peace.

In keeping with the current government guidelines, Jeremy’s funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday, December 14 in Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, for 11am with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. A live webcam will be available to view the funeral Mass on www.mullingarparish.ie

Please adhere to Covid restrictions, which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands and to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. Private messages of condolence can be left at https://brendanennisfunerals.ie/funeral-notices

Michael (Mick) McGreevey, Clondalkin, Dublin / Four Mile House, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital, on Sunday, December 12, of Michael (Mick) McGreevey, Clondalkin and late of Four Mile House, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Beloved husband of Angela and much loved father of Michelle, Alan and Breda, loving son of the late Patrick and Ann, loving brother of Jimmy, Mary, Martin, Tom, Ann, Vincent, Elizabeth, Patricia and the late John Joe and Eugene; sadly missed by his loving wife, children, son-in-law David, grandchildren Jamie, Aaron, Brandon and Dawson, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Mick rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, December 15 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 16 at 11:30am in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Tallaght Hospital Foundation https://www.tuhf.ie/pages/donate

To view Mick’s Funeral Mass at 11:30am on Thursday please see link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/clondalkin-village-parish-church

Please Note: The links provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

Vincent (George) Meldrum, Hazelwood, Sligo / Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, at his home, on Sunday, December 12, of Vincent (George) Meldrum, 1 Hazelwood Cottage, Sligo and Bornacoola, Leitrim. Beloved husband for 50 years of Ann (nee O’Connor) and dear father of Vincent Óg (Vino). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and son, daughter in law Aisling (Quinn-Meldrum), grandchildren Mahon and Nyah, brother-in-law Padraic O’Connor, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Vincent Rest in Peace.

Vincent will repose at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross on Monday, December 13 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 14 at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim at 2.15pm. Vincent was the last surviving brother of the Meldrum brothers’ painters of Sligo, worked in St Columbus' Hospital.

In compliance with current government guidelines on public gatherings Vincent’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private Please.

Vincent's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/

Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Mountbellew, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, December 11, of Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and and formerly Mountbellew, Co Galway. (Retired Superintendent, An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Delia, sisters Peggy, Eileen, Breege and Molly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Breege, daughter Nicola, son-in-law Etienne, grandsons Thibaud and Aubin, sisters Sheila, Kathleen, Ann and Joan, brothers Michael, Paddy, John, Gerry and Willie (Mountbellew) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Tom’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning, December 14 at 11.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link Tom’s Funeral Mass

The church is limited to 50% capacity. Tom’s family are very conscious of the risks of Covid-19, therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and to please refrain from hand shaking. Tom’s family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired to Irish Parkinson's Association. House private, please.

Janet Madge Walker (née Wilcox), Corncrake Meadow, Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Costello's nursing home, Ballyleague, on Friday, December 10, of Janet Madge Walker (née Wilcox), Corncrake Meadow, Abbeyshrule, Longford and formerly Worthing, West Sussex. Predeceased by her previous husbands David Edwards and Norman Walker. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Judith, her son-in-law Gabriel Sleator and the many people whose lives she touched. In light of the current Covid-19 trends a private funeral service will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 14. This service will be streamed live at http://lakelandscrematorium.ie/ click on live stream password is Lakelandsfuneral2021

