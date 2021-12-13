Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 13, 2021

Mary O'Dea (née Kelly), Ardnacassa , Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford / Tralee, Kerry



The death occurred on Saturday, December 11, of Mary O'Dea (née Kelly), Ardnacassa , Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Oughterard, Co Galway and Tralee, Co Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Maeve (USA), son Denis (USA), daughter-in-law Sheila, son-in-law Rick Meehan, grandchildren Dathalinn, Brigid and Norah O’Dea, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest In peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 15 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 16 in St Mel’s Cathedral, at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please Click here. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Jeremy (Gerry) Forde, Longford Town, Longford / Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, December 12, of Jeremy (Gerry) Forde, Canal Court, Longford town, Co Longford and formerly of Newbrook Grove, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his mother Teresa and his brother Ian, deeply regretted by his daughter Karen, son Daniel and their mother Breda, his father Daniel, sisters Patricia, Linda and Brenda, brothers Noel and Danny, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Gerry Rest in Peace.

In keeping with the current government guidelines, Jeremy’s funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday, December 14 in Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, for 11am with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. A live webcam will be available to view the funeral Mass on www.mullingarparish.ie

Please adhere to Covid restrictions, which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands and to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. Private messages of condolence can be left at https://brendanennisfunerals.ie/funeral-notices

Vincent (George) Meldrum, Hazelwood, Sligo / Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, at his home, on Sunday, December 12, of Vincent (George) Meldrum, 1 Hazelwood Cottage, Sligo and Bornacoola, Leitrim. Beloved husband for 50 years of Ann (nee O’Connor) and dear father of Vincent Óg (Vino). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and son, daughter in law Aisling (Quinn-Meldrum), grandchildren Mahon and Nyah, brother-in-law Padraic O’Connor, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Vincent Rest in Peace.

Vincent will repose at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross on Monday, December 13 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 14 at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim at 2.15pm. Vincent was the last surviving brother of the Meldrum brothers’ painters of Sligo, worked in St Columbus' Hospital.

In compliance with current government guidelines on public gatherings Vincent’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private Please.

Vincent's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/

Frank McKiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, following a very short illness, surrounded by his heartbroken family, on Saturday, December 11, of Frank McKiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband and best friend of Margaret and loving and devoted father of Shane, Éirinn, Áine, Eimear, Eadaoin, Muire, Nevan and his beautiful little Grace (deceased). He will be sadly missed by his brothers Fr Tom, Sean, Eamon, Kevin, Pat and Declan, his adored grandchildren Ódhran, Shannah, Caolá, Ashton, Frank, Freya, Mai, Rian, Bobby-Ray and Rhys, his daughter in law, Linda, Nevan’s fiancé Vanessa, his sons in law Ray, Dara, Gillen and Finbar, Uncle Fr John Clarke, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Cavan, on Sunday, December 12 from 4pm – 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 13 at 2pm at St Michael's Church, Potahee, with interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, no hand shaking and social distancing.

Frank’s funeral cortege will travel out the Crossdoney Road, passing his residence at Lacken Lower and will travel past Scarvy Bridge and up Lacken Road to the church. House Private. Family flowers only and donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit at Cavan General Hospital.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://vimeo.com/655700701

Please respect current health guidelines regarding social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Mountbellew, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, December 11, of Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and and formerly Mountbellew, Co Galway. (Retired Superintendent, An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Delia, sisters Peggy, Eileen, Breege and Molly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Breege, daughter Nicola, son-in-law Etienne, grandsons Thibaud and Aubin, sisters Sheila, Kathleen, Ann and Joan, brothers Michael, Paddy, John, Gerry and Willie (Mountbellew) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Tom’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning, December 14 at 11.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link Tom’s Funeral Mass

The church is limited to 50% capacity. Tom’s family are very conscious of the risks of Covid-19, therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and to please refrain from hand shaking. Tom’s family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired to Irish Parkinson's Association. House private, please.

Janet Madge Walker (née Wilcox), Corncrake Meadow, Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Costello's nursing home, Ballyleague, on Friday, December 10, of Janet Madge Walker (née Wilcox), Corncrake Meadow, Abbeyshrule, Longford and formerly Worthing, West Sussex. Predeceased by her previous husbands David Edwards and Norman Walker. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Judith, her son-in-law Gabriel Sleator and the many people whose lives she touched. In light of the current Covid-19 trends a private funeral service will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 14. This service will be streamed live at http://lakelandscrematorium.ie/ click on live stream password is Lakelandsfuneral2021

Margaret Kilroy (née Moran), Mullingar, Westmeath / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, in the care of staff at Newbrook Nursing Home, on Friday, December 10, of Margaret Kilroy (née Moran), Newbrook Nursing Home and late of Mullingar and Lanesboro. Loving mother of Olivia (Melbourne), adored Granny of Aaron, Sophie and Theo and mother-in-law of Phil. Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces (especially Janette and Patricia), nephews, relatives and many exceptionally loyal friends. Predeceased by her husbands Sean Kilroy and Marty McNally and baby infant Elaine, by her sisters Hannah and Sr Evelyn, by her brothers Fr Pat, Phonsie and John. May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, December 13 at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King Mullingar followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie Messages of condolence may be paid to Margaret's family on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Jim Williamson, Main Street, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his son, under the care of the staff at St James' Hospital, on Thursday, December 9, of Jim Williamson (Pharmacist), Main Street, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Sandra and parents Eileen and Ted. Deeply missed by his son Jack, sister Patricia, ex-wife Maura, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Special gratitude to the staff of Cavan General, Beaumont, St Luke's and St James' Hospitals and Esker Lodge Nursing Home, who tirelessly cared for Jim throughout his 15 years battle with prostate cancer. He will be missed by masses and remembered in perpetuity.

Jim will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan, on Sunday, December 12, open to the public from 5-8pm. Removal the following morning, Monday, December 13 at 11am, with procession via route Killeshandra-Carrigallen-Arva, allowing people who wish to stand out. Funeral Mass taking place in Sacred Heart Church Arvagh at 12pm with cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

House Private, please. No flowers, please, donations in lieu of flowers to St Luke's and St James' Hospitals, if so desired. The funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link (link to follow). Please continue to comply with Covid 19 government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

